Four men arrested in Harold Hill after armed police hunt for man alleged to have knife

PUBLISHED: 15:08 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 21 February 2019

Armed police in Straight Road this afternoon. Photo: Dave Flower/Carberry Build

Armed police have arrested four men in Harold Hill after an incident this afternoon.

Officers were called at 1.34pm today (Thursday, February 21) to reports of an altercation between a group of males in Waverley Crescent.

It was reported that one of the men was in possession of a knife.

The suspects then made-off in a vehicle.

Officers, including armed officers, attended and searched the area.

A vehicle was stopped in Straight Road and four men were arrested on suspicion of affray.

They have been taken to an east London police station where they remain in custody.

No injuries have been reported.

Enquiries continue.

