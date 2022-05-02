These addresses won the People's Postcode Lottery in April - Credit: Skywall Photography

A number of lucky residents from across east and north London won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.

Fourteen postcodes from across the area were picked in the daily draw in April, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry.

Addresses in Upminster, Dagenham, Belsize Park and Bow were among those to be selected and cash has been wired to each player’s bank accounts.

The winning postcodes in April:

RM9 4BX - Reginald Ellingworth Street in Dagenham

RM8 3DT - Homestead Road in Dagenham

IG1 2UP - Staines Road in Ilford

RM1 4EF - Lake Rise in Romford

RM12 5SB - Maybank Avenue in Hornchurch

RM11 3XH - Upminster Road in Upminster

RM3 7PR - Byron Way in Harold Hill

NW2 4AJ - James Avenue in Cricklewood

NW3 3EJ - Eton Avenue in Belsize Park

NW9 7LP - Blair Avenue in Hendon

E14 6LA - Brabazon Street in Langdon Park

E3 2UQ - Fairfield Road in Bow

E2 0PS - Morpeth Street in Bethnal Green

E15 3PB - Dawn Crescent in Stratford

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.

To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize