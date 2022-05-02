News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Which streets won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery?

Cash Boyle

Published: 9:19 AM May 2, 2022
Five streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Hertfordshire in March 2022.

These addresses won the People's Postcode Lottery in April - Credit: Skywall Photography

A number of lucky residents from across east and north London won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.  

Fourteen postcodes from across the area were picked in the daily draw in April, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry. 

Addresses in Upminster, Dagenham, Belsize Park and Bow were among those to be selected and cash has been wired to each player’s bank accounts.  

The winning postcodes in April:  

  • RM9 4BX - Reginald Ellingworth Street in Dagenham
  • RM8 3DT - Homestead Road in Dagenham
  • IG1 2UP - Staines Road in Ilford
  • RM1 4EF - Lake Rise in Romford
  • RM12 5SB - Maybank Avenue in Hornchurch
  • RM11 3XH - Upminster Road in Upminster
  • RM3 7PR - Byron Way in Harold Hill
  • NW2 4AJ - James Avenue in Cricklewood
  • NW3 3EJ - Eton Avenue in Belsize Park
  • NW9 7LP - Blair Avenue in Hendon
  • E14 6LA - Brabazon Street in Langdon Park
  • E3 2UQ - Fairfield Road in Bow
  • E2 0PS - Morpeth Street in Bethnal Green
  • E15 3PB - Dawn Crescent in Stratford

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.  

To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize  

London Live News
Postcode Lottery
North London News
East London News

