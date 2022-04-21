These nine addresses won the People's Postcode Lottery in March - Credit: SKYWALL PHOTOGRAPHY

A handful of lucky residents from across east and north London won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.

Nine postcodes from across the area were picked in the daily draw in March, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry.

Addresses in Upminster, Dagenham, East Ham and Stoke Newington were among those to be selected and cash has been wired to each player’s bank accounts.

The winning postcodes in March:

N16 6QE - Clarke Path in Stoke Newington

RM9 5EP - Singleton Road in Dagenham

N10 3UJ - Woodland Rise in Highgate

W9 1QY - Maida Vale in Maida Vale

RM14 3AL - Park Drive in Upminster

N1 5SP - Balmes Road in De Beauvoir Town

E6 3HP - Sunningdale Close in East Ham

1G1 2BS - Jasmine Close in Ilford

RM11 2PT - Great Nelmes Chase in Hornchurch

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.

To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize