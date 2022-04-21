News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder

Which streets won £1,000 on the People’s Postcode Lottery?

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:12 AM April 21, 2022
Updated: 10:14 AM April 21, 2022
Four Cambridgeshire addresses won the People's Postcode Lottery in February.

These nine addresses won the People's Postcode Lottery in March - Credit: SKYWALL PHOTOGRAPHY

A handful of lucky residents from across east and north London won a four-figure cash boost last month as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.  

Nine postcodes from across the area were picked in the daily draw in March, with each player scooping £1,000 per entry. 

Addresses in Upminster, Dagenham, East Ham and Stoke Newington were among those to be selected and cash has been wired to each player’s bank accounts.  

The winning postcodes in March:  

  • N16 6QE - Clarke Path in Stoke Newington
  • RM9 5EP - Singleton Road in Dagenham
  • N10 3UJ - Woodland Rise in Highgate
  • W9 1QY - Maida Vale in Maida Vale
  • RM14 3AL - Park Drive in Upminster
  • N1 5SP - Balmes Road in De Beauvoir Town
  • E6 3HP - Sunningdale Close in East Ham
  • 1G1 2BS - Jasmine Close in Ilford
  • RM11 2PT - Great Nelmes Chase in Hornchurch

Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive a £1,000 prize.  

To view the full list of winners across the UK, visit: www.postcodelottery.co.uk/winners/daily-prize  

