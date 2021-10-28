News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Four people taken to hospital after Romford town centre incident

Michael Cox

Published: 3:37 PM October 28, 2021   
Western Road, Romford

Ambulance crews were called to an incident in Western Road, Romford on Wednesday (October 27) - Credit: Google

Four people were taken to hospital after an incident in Romford town centre.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called just after 4.30pm yesterday (October 27) to Western Road.

A spokesperson said: "We sent three ambulance crews, a clinical team leader, two medics in cars and an incident response officer.

"We treated four people at the scene and took all of them to hospital, one as a priority."

LAS did not disclose the nature of their injuries.

London Ambulance Service
Romford News

