Search

Advanced search

Four fire engines tackle Collier Row grass fire

PUBLISHED: 17:16 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 03 September 2019

LFB Fire engine

LFB Fire engine

Archant

Four fire engines have spent more than an hour tackling a grass fire in Collier Row this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman confirmed four fire crews were called to reports of a grass fire off White Hart Lane at 20 past three.

Firefighters at the scene had the blaze under control by 4.40pm.

There are no reports of any injuries, and no clear indication yet of the cause of the fire.

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

Appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl

Reanne was last seen by her mother leaving their Romford home at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Met Police

Study shows Havering has most expensive monthly commute costs in London

Havering has the most expensive monthly commute in London according to new statisitics. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/PA Images

NHS Health Check scheme to be scrapped in Havering thanks to lack of patient uptake

NHS Health Checks will be scrapped in Havering. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Planning application submitted to build homes and shops on former site of CPA Studios in Romford

A planning application has been submitted to redevelop an area of land in North Street, Romford.

Shoplifter threatens Harold Hill Lidl staff member with knife

A woman threatened a staff member at Harold Hill's Lidl with a knife.

Appeal to find missing 12-year-old girl

Reanne was last seen by her mother leaving their Romford home at around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 31. Picture: Met Police

Study shows Havering has most expensive monthly commute costs in London

Havering has the most expensive monthly commute in London according to new statisitics. Picture: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire/PA Images

NHS Health Check scheme to be scrapped in Havering thanks to lack of patient uptake

NHS Health Checks will be scrapped in Havering. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Urchins boss Stimson pleased with comfortable victory at home to Wingate & Finchley

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Wingate boss Clark says his side lacked energy at Hornchurch

Ahmet Rifat of Wingate and Daniel Uchechi of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Four fire engines tackle Collier Row grass fire

LFB Fire engine

Burglar avoids lengthy jail sentence after stealing from Woodford Green children’s hospice store in Romford

Lee Semain was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court for breaking into The Haven House Children’'s Hospice store in South Street, Romford. Picture: Haven House

Romford nurse will test her survival skills on Bear Gryll’s new show Treasure Island

Cat, from Romford, is joining 12 other contestants in competing for �100,000 cash in Bear Gryll's Treasure Island. Picture: Federico Galbraith / Channel 4
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists