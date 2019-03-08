Four fire engines tackle Collier Row grass fire

LFB Fire engine Archant

Four fire engines have spent more than an hour tackling a grass fire in Collier Row this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman confirmed four fire crews were called to reports of a grass fire off White Hart Lane at 20 past three.

Firefighters at the scene had the blaze under control by 4.40pm.

There are no reports of any injuries, and no clear indication yet of the cause of the fire.