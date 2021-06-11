'Foul odour': Neighbours call for action over worsening sewage stench
A “foul odour” around some new housing developments has been “getting worse” in the hot weather, Havering residents have claimed.
People living south of New Road in Rainham and south Hornchurch have contacted Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas to complain about a smell.
The stench smells like “strong sewage”, they said, and it has stopped them from opening windows and using their gardens.
Dagenham and Rainham Labour team member, Fay Hough, who lives close by, said the smell is “terrible” and “getting worse” along New Road.
Fay has said she will be monitoring the situation locally.
Jon has contacted Havering environment services to “urge them to investigate the cause” and ensure “actions are put in place” to end the problem.
He also questioned the “development problems” in the area and said proper attention should be taken before planning applications are given permission to ensure sustainability and wellbeing.
A Havering Council spokesperson for the environmental health team said: “We are working with the Environment Agency and Thames Water to investigate the cause of the foul odour.
“Once the source of the smell has been identified, we’ll work with the agencies responsible to help them solve the issue quickly.”