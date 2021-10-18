West Ham legend Sir Trevor Brooking supports charity golf day
West Ham legend Sir Trevor Brooking attended a golf day in Brentwood in aid of a Havering charity.
The former Hammers footballer joined the annual event, hosted by estate agency Beresfords and Sanders Solicitors, at Thorndon Park Golf Club in Ingrave on September 27.
More than £8,000 was raised for Saint Francis Hospice, which provides help to people affected by life-limiting illnesses.
As a long-time ambassador of the charity, Trevor chatted with players at the event and handed out prizes at the evening’s presentations and auction.
CEO of Beresfords, Paul Beresford, said: “For me personally, playing with Sir Trevor on the course was a real privilege; he is an absolute gentleman and amazingly active patron of the hospice.
“We were very lucky to have his support.’’
Beresfords' business and marketing director, Nicki Treffers, added: “We were delighted that we exceeded our previous fundraising total.
“It is vital at times like this when the hospice has struggled to fundraise due to Covid-19, to show our commitment to the cause."