Former Romford Football Club player celebrates 80th birthday with ex-team mates and supporters

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 January 2019

Former Romford Football Club player Barry Coppi celebrates his 80th birthday with past and present members. Left to right: Barry in 1959 and him now. Picture: Ronnie May/Terry Felton

Former Romford Football Club player Barry Coppi celebrates his 80th birthday with past and present members. Left to right: Barry in 1959 and him now. Picture: Ronnie May/Terry Felton

Ronnie May/Terry Felton

A former Romford football player is celebrating his 80th birthday today and was delighted to have an early celebration with ex-team mates and supporters of the club.

Barry Cappi, of Collier Row, was surprised to see a few familiar faces from Romford Football Club at the Teapot Cafe, Romford Shopping Hall, last week, to help mark the special occasion, along with a few presents and a cake.

Barry was a popular member among the team and in 1959, he was one of the first to be offered a professional contract.

He earned his place in the first team and finished the season as top scorer, his goals helping Romford gain promotion to the Southern League Premier Division at the first attempt.

Friend Terry Felton said: “We didn’t think he was going to turn up for a while because he was half an hour late!

“But he loved it and got a bit emotional at the end.

“He is Romford Football Club through and through.”

Happy birthday Barry!

