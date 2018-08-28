Search

Former Recorder reporter to run London Marathon 2019 in aid of Saint Francis Hospice

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 January 2019

Joshua Fowler will once again be running the London Marathon for Saint Francis Hospice in April after taking part in it for the first time in 2013.

A former Recorder reporter will be taking on this year’s London Marathon to raise money for Saint Francis Hospice.

Joshua Fowler, 29, who used to work for the Romford and Ilford Recorder, will be running on Sunday, April 28, in aid of the Havering-atte-Bower charity after his great nan Jane Murphy was an inpatient unit there.

She sadly died in 2008.

Joshua, who now lives in Brentwood, said: “My great nan spent her final days at the hospice and I still remember the overwhelming sense of calmness and everyone being very lovely when I went to visit her.

“Growing up in Dagenham, I have always known about the hospice and the huge pressure it is under to raise the funds it needs.

“Whatever little I can do to help raise awareness, and funds, will be a drop in the ocean compared to what it deserves.”

This will be Joshua’s second London Marathon but this time he is determined to be better prepared and do it more comfortably.

“When I ran in 2013, I didn’t train enough,” said Joshua, who now works as a financial adviser.

“The first half was fine and then I hit the brick wall.

“The day after the London Marathon I could not walk properly.

“This time I will be better prepared.

“My training has started and I am doing 6-7 mile runs at the moment.

“[On the day}, the excitement starts from waking up early, getting to the train station where the only people on the platform are those running and getting to Blackheath where it starts,” said Joshua.

“The atmosphere is absolutely electric.

“There’s an incredible sense of community around the streets of London as people are playing music, shouting your name and handing you sweets.

“When I crossed that finish line at the end it’s an odd feeling - a combination of pride and relief. It took a few weeks for it to all sink in, really.

“The moment they give you the medal is a real treasured memory, and even after the race you get congratulations from people walking past because they see your medal - it’s just such a special occasion.”

For more information, visit sfh.org.uk

