Former police officer who worked in Barking, Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge caused criminal damage

PUBLISHED: 10:29 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 05 April 2019

It was alleged on February 8, 2018, while off duty, former PC James Garrett assaulted a woman and caused criminal damage. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

It was alleged on February 8, 2018, while off duty, former PC James Garrett assaulted a woman and caused criminal damage. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

PA Archive/PA Images

A former police officer who worked across Barking, Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering has had an allegation of discreditable conduct proven as misconduct.

This outcome followed a gross misconduct hearing yesterday (Thursday, April 4).

It was alleged on February 8, 2018, while off duty, former Pc James Garrett assaulted a woman and caused criminal damage.

After considering all the evidence provided, the legally qualified chair found only the matter of criminal damage to be proven as misconduct.

Ex-Pc Garrett resigned on October 23 last year.

