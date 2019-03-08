Queen's Hospital receives £2,700 donation from former patient

A former patient visited Romford’s Queen’s Hospital to say thanks for the treatment he received more than 20 years ago.

Ray Allen, 66, never forgot the great care he received from staff at the then Oldchurch Hospital, run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospital Trust.

At the age of 42 he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was treated successfully, and years later he found that he had the opportunity to raise money for a cause close to his heart when he became captain of the Mardyke Valley Golf Club.

Ray donated £2,700 to the King George and Queen's Hospital charity with the funds going towards the Sunflower Suite where cancer patients are cared for at Queen's Hospital.

He said: “I'm so pleased to be here today to hand over this donation to the Sunflower Suite just as a small way to show my appreciation for the great care I received.”