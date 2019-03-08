Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Queen's Hospital receives £2,700 donation from former patient

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 May 2019

Ray Allen returned to Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford to donate £2,700 to the trust that treated him for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma more than 20 years ago. Picture: BHRUT

Ray Allen returned to Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford to donate £2,700 to the trust that treated him for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma more than 20 years ago. Picture: BHRUT

Archant

A former patient visited Romford’s Queen’s Hospital to say thanks for the treatment he received more than 20 years ago.

Ray Allen, 66, never forgot the great care he received from staff at the then Oldchurch Hospital, run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospital Trust.

You may also want to watch:

At the age of 42 he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was treated successfully, and years later he found that he had the opportunity to raise money for a cause close to his heart when he became captain of the Mardyke Valley Golf Club.

Ray donated £2,700 to the King George and Queen's Hospital charity with the funds going towards the Sunflower Suite where cancer patients are cared for at Queen's Hospital.

He said: “I'm so pleased to be here today to hand over this donation to the Sunflower Suite just as a small way to show my appreciation for the great care I received.”

Most Read

Rainham Hall covered in snow and temporarily closed for ‘exciting film opportunity’

Rainham Hall will be closed for three days this week and has been covered in what appears to be fake snow. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack

Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata

Rainham Hall filming pictures: Guy Pearce spotted amongst actors filming for BBC’s A Christmas Carol

Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall.

Debenhams store closures: Romford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Most Read

Rainham Hall covered in snow and temporarily closed for ‘exciting film opportunity’

Rainham Hall will be closed for three days this week and has been covered in what appears to be fake snow. Picture: Ken Mears

Teenager taken to hospital after Harold Hill knife attack

Police were called to reports of an assault in Petersfield Avenue, Harold Hill around 11.30pm on Monday, April 29. Picture: Sue Mbata

Rainham Hall filming pictures: Guy Pearce spotted amongst actors filming for BBC’s A Christmas Carol

Actors and production crew on the film set at Rainham Hall.

Debenhams store closures: Romford branch spared as list of 22 shops revealed

Debenhams has now revealed the full list of 22 stores it will close early next year. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Goodmayes fraudster who stole £900,000 from charity and £31,000 from Hornchurch school will only pay back £1

Chasjit Verma from Goodmayes was convicted of two counts of fraud at Southwark Crown Court in January, 2016. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch pick up where they left off last year

Mehad Khan of Hornchurch during Ilford CC vs Hornchurch CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cup Cricket at Valentines Park on 27th April 2019

Hurricanes want to end memorable campaign with shield success

Essex Hurricanes face Guildford Sabres in the England Handball National Shield final on May 11 (pic: England Handball)

Park unable to send skipper James out with cup win

East London score a try and celebrate against Romford & Gidea Park during Essex Intermediate Cup Final (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Speedway fanatic Paul excited to relive fondest memories of Romford Bombers

The first race at Romford Speedway (Pic: John Somerville)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists