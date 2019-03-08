Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Former member of staff at Upminster's Stubbers Adventure centre has sentencing for sexual offence postponed

PUBLISHED: 14:43 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 23 May 2019

A 42-year-old man from Ockendon today (Thursday, May 23) at Snaresbrook Crown Court had his sentencing for a sexual offence postponed because of an error in his initial charge. Picture: Ken Mears

A 42-year-old man from Ockendon today (Thursday, May 23) at Snaresbrook Crown Court had his sentencing for a sexual offence postponed because of an error in his initial charge. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster who was charged with a sexual offence has had his sentencing postponed due to an error with his initial charge.

Christopher Luck, of Annalee Gardens, South Ockendon previously pleaded guilty - at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 8 - to engaging in sexual communications with a child and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

This followed his arrest on Saturday, April 6 in Ockendon Road, Upminster and subsequent charge the next day.

However, today (Thursday, May 23) at Snaresbrook Crown Court, Shirley Bernstein who is prosecuting the case, revealed that Mr Luck's initial charge was incorrect.

Mr Luck, 42, did not engage in sexual communication with a 13-year-old child, but an undercover police officer who was pretending to be an underage child.

Therefore his charge has been amended to that of attempted sexual communication with a child.

Judge Gerard Pounder told the court: "This is an application by the crown to correct an error which has unfortunately crept into the system.

"What often happens now and is probably more prevalent, is that people pretend to be a child in order to bring these matters out into the open, but when that happens, the person is over the age of 16 and it's impossible to commit the full offence."

You may also want to watch:

Judge Pounder served as a district judge for the purpose of hearing the prosecution's application for the lesser charge of attempted sexual communication with a child, to be put forward.

Luck pleaded guilty to the new charge and he will sentenced at the same court on Friday, July 5.

A spokesman from the activity centre in Ockendon Road, Upminster, said: "We were shocked and saddened to learn that a member of staff was arrested on Saturday 6th April and has since pleaded guilty to charges of online sexual contact with a child and possession of Class B drugs (cannabis).

"We will continue to liaise with police as required but stress that these charges relate to crimes committed outside of work and we have no information to suggest that any young people connected to our Centre were in anyway involved.

"The member of staff was immediately suspended pending an investigation, in line with proper HR procedures, has since been dismissed on grounds of Gross Misconduct, and of course will not be allowed back on site."

He continued: "We understand that our customers and the local community with whom we work closely will be as shocked as we are and have natural concerns. We would like to reassure them that safeguarding young people is and always will be our absolute priority.

"We follow national 'safer recruitment' guidelines that include Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service checks as part of this process, along with regular safeguarding training which this individual had received.

"Furthermore, all the correct recruitment processes were in place.

"Regardless of how thorough and compliant we have been, our Designated Safeguarding Lead will still conduct a safeguarding review to see if our procedures can be tightened even further.

"If there is any more that we can legally do to check the background of staff to protect the young people we work with, then this will be done as a matter of urgency."

Related articles

Most Read

Hornchurch Post Office will close its doors for good next weekend

The Post Office in High Street, Hornchurch, will close on Wednesday, June 1. Picture: Google Maps

Police helicopter called to Hornchurch overnight after injured man spotted on roof evades officers

Police helicopter (Pic credit: @NPASLONDON)

Romford’s The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

Where are the slowest and fastest house sale markets in Havering?

It takes on average 17 weeks to sell a house in Havering. Picture: PA

Director of Havering Samaritans appeals for donations after ‘appalling’ break-in

The Samaritans of Havering building was broken into last week. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Hornchurch Post Office will close its doors for good next weekend

The Post Office in High Street, Hornchurch, will close on Wednesday, June 1. Picture: Google Maps

Police helicopter called to Hornchurch overnight after injured man spotted on roof evades officers

Police helicopter (Pic credit: @NPASLONDON)

Romford’s The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

Where are the slowest and fastest house sale markets in Havering?

It takes on average 17 weeks to sell a house in Havering. Picture: PA

Director of Havering Samaritans appeals for donations after ‘appalling’ break-in

The Samaritans of Havering building was broken into last week. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham season: Ups and downs and winners and losers

AFC Wimbledon's Toby Sibbick scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

Romford manager Martin has new found hunger after a reprieve from relegation

Danny Cossington of Romford scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019

Rainham teams look to bounce back after weekend to forget

A Rainham player reacts after losing his wicket in the Mid-Essex League Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Green skipper Edwards says they can’t afford to rest on laurels

Lloyd Edwards of Ardleigh Green (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford quartet give solid showing on Newham show

Romford's Jude Akin triumphed on the Newham show (pic: Romford BC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists