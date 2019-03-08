Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster charged with sexual communication with a child

PUBLISHED: 12:40 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 08 April 2019

Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster. Picture: Paul Bennett

Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster. Picture: Paul Bennett

Archant

A former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster has been charged with sexual communication with a child.

Police charged Christopher Luck, 42, of Annalee Gardens, South Ockendon, yesterday (Sunday, April 7) with sexual communication with a child.

This followed his arrest on Saturday at the adventure centre on Ockendon Road, Upminster.

In addition the suspect was charged with possession of Class B drug (Cannabis).

He was remanded to appear before Barkingside Magistrates’ Court, today (Monday, April 8).

In a statement released this morning, a spokesman for the activity centre in Ockendon Road, Upminster, said: “We were shocked to discover that a member of staff was arrested over the weekend.

“We will of course be liaising with the police to assist them as required but from what we understand, this arrest relates to alleged crimes committed outside of work.

“The member of staff was immediately suspended pending an investigation, in line with our HR procedures, and of course will not be allowed back on site. “While there is an ongoing police investigation, it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment further on this.

“We can however confirm that we prioritise the safeguarding and welfare of young people above anything else.

“We follow ‘safer recruitment guidelines’ and ensure that all staff members have current Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service checks and receive regular safeguarding training, which was the case with his employee.

“We immediately notified our Designated Safeguarding Lead but we do not have any information to suggest that any young people connected with our centre have been involved in any way.”

Most Read

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster charged with sexual communication with a child

Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster. Picture: Paul Bennett

Heritage: Harold Hill farmer told court he shot ‘wicked’ cow in self defence

John Cedric Coates was obviously not a natural cowherd. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Police cordon after man dies in Harold Hill

Emergency services in Farnham Road in Harold Hill this afternoon.

Hornchurch man jailed for harassing and threatening to rape woman

Troy White threatened the woman with rape and made dozens of phone calls. Picture: Essex Police

Electric car charger points lag behind number of eco-vehicles in Havering, figures show

Electric car chargers are lagging behind eco-vehicle usage. Picture: David Parry/PA

Most Read

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster charged with sexual communication with a child

Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster. Picture: Paul Bennett

Heritage: Harold Hill farmer told court he shot ‘wicked’ cow in self defence

John Cedric Coates was obviously not a natural cowherd. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Police cordon after man dies in Harold Hill

Emergency services in Farnham Road in Harold Hill this afternoon.

Hornchurch man jailed for harassing and threatening to rape woman

Troy White threatened the woman with rape and made dozens of phone calls. Picture: Essex Police

Electric car charger points lag behind number of eco-vehicles in Havering, figures show

Electric car chargers are lagging behind eco-vehicle usage. Picture: David Parry/PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster charged with sexual communication with a child

Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster. Picture: Paul Bennett

Barrow skipper gutted team could not capitalise on first-half dominance against Daggers

Josh Granite of Barrow (pic: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Essex need ‘monster effort’ says Bopara

Ravi Bopara in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Classic car club wins national award for its help with raising money for Saint Francis Hospice

Alan Mason, who works with Saint Francis� fundraising team for the Frankie�s Classic Car Bike Fest in Basildon and presenter of the National Car Club Awards Mike Brewer.

Ride a wave of nostalgia and sun with the Beach Boyz Tribute Band at Queen’s Theatre

The Beach Boyz Tribute Band is returning to the Queen's Theatre with its new show. Picture: Jackie Fallows
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists