Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster charged with sexual communication with a child

Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

A former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure Centre in Upminster has been charged with sexual communication with a child.

Police charged Christopher Luck, 42, of Annalee Gardens, South Ockendon, yesterday (Sunday, April 7) with sexual communication with a child.

This followed his arrest on Saturday at the adventure centre on Ockendon Road, Upminster.

In addition the suspect was charged with possession of Class B drug (Cannabis).

He was remanded to appear before Barkingside Magistrates’ Court, today (Monday, April 8).

In a statement released this morning, a spokesman for the activity centre in Ockendon Road, Upminster, said: “We were shocked to discover that a member of staff was arrested over the weekend.

“We will of course be liaising with the police to assist them as required but from what we understand, this arrest relates to alleged crimes committed outside of work.

“The member of staff was immediately suspended pending an investigation, in line with our HR procedures, and of course will not be allowed back on site. “While there is an ongoing police investigation, it wouldn’t be appropriate for us to comment further on this.

“We can however confirm that we prioritise the safeguarding and welfare of young people above anything else.

“We follow ‘safer recruitment guidelines’ and ensure that all staff members have current Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service checks and receive regular safeguarding training, which was the case with his employee.

“We immediately notified our Designated Safeguarding Lead but we do not have any information to suggest that any young people connected with our centre have been involved in any way.”