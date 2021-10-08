Former Hornchurch MP James Brokenshire passes away following cancer battle

Published: 12:18 PM October 8, 2021

MP James Brokenshire - who served the former Hornchurch constituency between 2005-2010 - has passed away at the age of 53 after a battle with lung cancer. - Credit: PA

Former Hornchurch MP James Brokenshire has passed away at the age of 53 following a battle with lung cancer.

First elected to the Commons in 2005, Mr Brokenshire was MP for Hornchurch until his constituency was abolished following boundary changes.

A statement published by his family said the former security minister died "peacefully" at Darant Valley Hospital yesterday evening (October 7).

The MP - who served Hornchurch between 2005 and 2010 before moving to Old Bexley for the last 11 years - was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018.

He was discharged from Guy’s Hospital in London in February this year after a “frustrating resurgence” of the disease required the removal of his right lung.

Mr Brokenshire stepped down from his most recent position as security minister in July, telling prime minister Boris Johnson at the time that recovery is “taking longer than anticipated”.

The following month he announced his cancer had "progressed" and he would be beginning a new line of treatment.

The family statement says: "He was a loving father to his three children, a devoted husband to Cathy and a faithful friend to so many.

"We would like to thank all the NHS staff, particularly those at Guy's and St Thomas' in London, who cared for James with such warmth, diligence and professionalism over the last three and a half years."

Alongside his constituency work, Mr Brokenshire served as secretary of state for Northern Ireland and for the ministry for housing, communities and local government.



