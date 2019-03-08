Search

Quiz
Former Havering councillor makes it to semi-final of challenging quiz show Brain of Britain

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 July 2019

Former Havering councillor Caroline Latham from Romford exercised her quiz skills by competing in BBC 4's Brain of Britain.

Former Havering councillor Caroline Latham from Romford exercised her quiz skills by competing in BBC 4's Brain of Britain.

Archant

A retired teacher exercised her quiz skills when she took part in a challenging radio quiz competition.

Brain of Britain on BBC Radio 4 is a nationwide general knowledge contest in which 48 listeners battle their way to the final.

Former Havering councillor Caroline Latham took part in two recorded episodes of the show.

She won the first round but failed to make it to the final after losing out on a tie-break question.

"Everyone was very friendly," said the 69-year-old from Romford.

"It's very good because it's radio, so apart from the audience there isn't too much pressure."

As a former English and grammar teacher at Frances Bardsley Academy in Brentwood Road, Romford, Caroline said her strongest subject was education.

She added: "I'm not very good on popular culture questions because I don't watch reality TV or listen to modern pop music.

"My strong topics are history, Greek mythology and science, because I've got a lot of scientists in my family.

"I watch Eggheads, Pointless and my favourite quiz show is University Challenge because it's really challenging.

"I can only get about a third of the questions right on that show."

Caroline gets most of her quiz practice from taking part in the regular quizzes at St Alban's Church in Langdale Gardens, Hornchurch.

After appearing on Brain of Britain, she was invited to take part in the Quiz Leagues of London.

Speaking about what she had gained from the experience, Caroline said: "It's given me confidence.

"I'm quite good with informal questions because in other situations you can get brain freeze.

"I saw it happen with two contestants on the show.

"I was the oldest person in my team and I was quick with the buzzer.

"To be able to do that at my age is quite reassuring."

The tie-break question that caused Caroline to lose out on the final asked the contestants to name the American president who was in The White House in the year the Titanic sunk.

Caroline said the answer - William Taft - is one she is now unlikely to forget.

