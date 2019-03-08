Search

Former pupils revisit Harrow Lodge primary school after 60 years

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 July 2019

Harrow Lodge primary school friends back in the classroom after 60 years. Picture: Emma Martin

Harrow Lodge primary school friends back in the classroom after 60 years. Picture: Emma Martin

Emma Martin

Two former Harrow Lodge Primary School pupils returned to their old haunting ground to celebrate 60 years since leaving.

Brian and Stephen with photos of themselves when at Harrow Lodge. Picture: Emma MartinBrian and Stephen with photos of themselves when at Harrow Lodge. Picture: Emma Martin

Brian Ellis and Stephen Kemp attended the school from 1953 to 1959.

After having lost touch for 40 years, they reconnected through Friends Reunited. They thought a 60-year anniversary would make "quite the occasion to go back and have look around".

Much to their surprise, the school, then known as Rainsford Way Primary, had changed a lot.

Reminiscing old times with headteacher Lynette Searle. Picture: Emma MartinReminiscing old times with headteacher Lynette Searle. Picture: Emma Martin

The things that made an impression on Brian was the "profusion of colours" coming from all the classrooms and the children talking and running around jovially.

Brian described how in 1950s Hornchurch, children were strictly disciplined and silent in the classroom, with just a blackboard, small desks and few visual displays.

Office administrator, Emma Martin, gave them a tour, they brought photos and reminisced about their time at the school.

