#ForJodie project launches in Jodie Chesney's memory, raising money for first aid training in Havering and Barking and Dagenham

Leaders of Jodie Chesney's Scout group have launched a project to help the community and remember the 17-year-old who was "a friend to everyone".

District explorer Scout commissioner Anna Skipworth and district Scout network commissioner Andy Dodkins from the Barking and Dagenham Scout District have set up #ForJodie, which will be holding a sponsored walk on Saturday, October 5 in memory of the Dagenham teenager who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill in March.

The walk will take place from Harold Hill to Mayesbrook Park in Dagenham, ending in a purple park run to raise money for its community projects.

Anna said: "Jodie was one of the core members of our unit, a friend to everyone.

"She was caring, kind, funny and the most infectious smile and laugh.

"None of us ever imagined we would lose a young person and friend in this way.

"It was honestly heartbreaking.

"As her leaders, it only feels right to do what we can to remember Jodie, and honour what a helpful and kind person she was."

For its first community project, the Scout leaders are working alongside The Jodie Chesney Foundation to provide free and accessible first aid training, focusing on bleed control and how to deal with major trauma for young people and adults, which will be available in Barking and Dagenham and Havering.

They are also aiming to place bleed control kits in locations that could be susceptible to attacks like the one on Jodie who was stabbed in Amy's Park, St Neots Road, Harold Hill, earlier this year.

The aim is to raise £10,000 to fund 40 sessions across both boroughs which will teach around 600 people.

Anna said: "Our projects aim to provide opportunities to make a difference to people's lives.

"Our first project hopes to save lives as well as honour Jodie.

"Every life lost is one too many.

"We cannot stop knife crime but we can help others have a different outcome to Jodie's."

#ForJodie is looking for places to host the training sessions as well as locations for the bleed control kits.

Donations for the sponsored walk including balloons, refreshments and ribbons would also be welcomed.

Email forjodieproject@gmail.com