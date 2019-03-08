Video

Country music show at Queen's Theatre takes its audiences on a whirlwind trip through the 50s

A 1950s country music show is celebrating more than 20 years on the road with a lively performance at the Queen's Theatre.

Forever in Blue Jeans is returning to the Hornchurch theatre with another energetic show.

Lead singer Carole Gordon describes it as "an all singing and dancing show".

She said: "It's very lively and people love to get involved.

"We also do some comedy which adds a little bit of light refreshment to the show.

"We've been going to Queen's Theatre with this show for about 20 years and we're really looking forward to going back.

"It's a real family show, aimed at people aged nine to 90."

The enthusiastic cast of seven sing their way through more than 80 classic songs from Patsy Cline, Garth Brooks, Elvis Presley, Billy Ray Cyrus, The Mavericks, Tammy Wynette, The Carpenters and Carole King.

They will also perform hits from the great Western musicals such as Oklahoma and Paint Your Wagon.

"We do music from the 50s, country music and a little bit of rock 'n' roll," said Carole.

"We do country music from the olden days, including songs from Billie Jo Spears and a little bit of Elvis Presley.

"There's quite a wide variety of songs. We even do a little bit of the Carpenters and Carole King."

Carole said You've Got a Friend by Carole King is one of her favourite songs to perform in the show.

"I just love it. I think the words are great and the audience always sing along when I sing it.

"It's got a great atmosphere."

Carole is joined on stage by singer Rachel Cantrill, Martyn Cooper on the piano, singer Gary Thatcher, Graham Walker on lead guitar, John Blackburn on drums and Gordon Goodwin on bass guitar.

The show ends with the audience being invited to a party for the grand finale of the Neil Diamond hit Forever in Blue Jeans.

Carole and her late husband, Bob Newman, made music for many years.

In their early career, the couple toured with Tammy Wynette both in the UK and America. The American country music singer and songwriter had one of the best-selling country music singles by a woman with her hit song, Stand by Your Man.

Carole and Bob were also voted the Top British Duo by the British Music Association.

Of the four albums they produced, two have received Top British Recording awards by the press and in 1994 Bob produced the first original Forever in Blue Jeans show.

Carole told the Recorder: "I've personally been performing at the Queen's Theatre long before the country music show.

"When I first started, I was with my late husband and we performed as a country music duo.

"Bob sadly died from cancer five years ago.

"Before he went we managed to do one more show at the Queen's Theatre.

"It was fantastic and it was one of the last shows he ever did.

"When Bob had cancer, towards the end I told him that I wasn't going to perform anymore because I didn't want to do it without him.

"He said, 'don't you dare - if you stop singing, I'm going to come back and haunt you! The show must go on'."

Five years later and Carole is glad that she kept the show going.

"It's what I do. We all have our own destinies and I think running the show and being the show producer is what something I'm meant to do.

"I'm really glad that I decided to carry on with it."

She added: "Essex is probably one of our strongest areas.

"We have a very loyal following at Queen's Theatre and we can't wait to return."

Forever in Blue Jeans is showing at the Queen's Theatre in Billet Lane on Monday, May 27 at 7.30pm.

Visit queens-theatre.co.uk 0r call 01708 443333 for tickets.