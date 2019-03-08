Search

Football legend Tony Adams visits Harold Wood school as patron of School-home Support charity

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 June 2019

Tony Adams met Year 9 Netball Havering Champions and the Year 8 Football Havering Champions at Redden Court School in Harold Wood.

Tony Adams met Year 9 Netball Havering Champions and the Year 8 Football Havering Champions at Redden Court School in Harold Wood.

Former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams visited a Harold Wood School to find out what impact a support charity is having on the students.

L-R: Former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams, Jaine Stannard chief executive of SHS and Kane Ward, assistant head teacher at Redden Court School.L-R: Former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams, Jaine Stannard chief executive of SHS and Kane Ward, assistant head teacher at Redden Court School.

Adams was born and raised in Romford and Dagenham and he has been a patron of the charity School-Home Support (SHS) for two years.

He met with parents, students and teachers at Redden Court School in Cotswold Road on Tuesday, January 18, to find out how they had received support from the school's SHS practitioner, Mary Mensah-Shofola.

"The fantastic work that School-Home Support has been doing for over 35 years helps children in the borough and beyond who are living in difficult conditions," said Tony.

"This is an area which is very close to my heart; I grew up and went to school in Dagenham before being signed to Arsenal Football Club at the young age of 16.

"Every child deserves a decent chance in life. By acting as a patron for SHS, I hope to help more children get the chances they deserve."

SHS works with engaging disadvantaged pupils by trying to improve their attendance, attainment and behaviour.

