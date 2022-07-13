Gallery
Romford event celebrates kick off of UEFA Women's Euros
- Credit: Sandra Rowse
A football fun day in Romford celebrated the kick off of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euros in England.
The free event was held at The Mercury Shopping Centre on Saturday, July 9, from 10am until 4pm.
A Saint Francis Hospice stand encouraged people to donate to the charity and a raffle - which is still open - saw Arsenal-branded goodies given to children.
Head football coach at Football Icon Academy, Nicola Waxler - who is also a former Arsenal and Millwall player and West Ham under-18s women's team coach - attended the day along with Alanna Chimonas, who is also a Football Icon Academy coach.
Brooke Haylock from West Ham under-15s also took part in the event, where she managed to do 640 keepie uppies.
The UEFA Women's Euros 2022, which will run from July 6 to 31, is held every four years.
The England Lionesses clocked up a record-breaking 8-0 thrashing of Norway on July 11 to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Gemma Brooks, marketing and tenant liaison at The Mercury, said: "We were pleased to be able to raise awareness of women's football and the opportunities open to children in the borough, while raising money for Saint Francis Hospice."
