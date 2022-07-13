Gallery

From left to right: Nicola Waxler, Brooke Haylock and Alanna Chimonas attended the football fun day at The Mercury in Romford - Credit: Sandra Rowse

A football fun day in Romford celebrated the kick off of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euros in England.

The free event was held at The Mercury Shopping Centre on Saturday, July 9, from 10am until 4pm.

Five-year-old Emily Marsh gets involved in playing football with Nicola Waxler - Credit: Sandra Rowse

A Saint Francis Hospice stand encouraged people to donate to the charity and a raffle - which is still open - saw Arsenal-branded goodies given to children.

People who took part in the day donated money to Saint Francis Hospice - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Head football coach at Football Icon Academy, Nicola Waxler - who is also a former Arsenal and Millwall player and West Ham under-18s women's team coach - attended the day along with Alanna Chimonas, who is also a Football Icon Academy coach.

Nine-year-old Hannah Slusarz had fun at the football event - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Brooke Haylock from West Ham under-15s also took part in the event, where she managed to do 640 keepie uppies.

Five-year-old Emily Marsh at The Mercury's football fun day - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The UEFA Women's Euros 2022, which will run from July 6 to 31, is held every four years.

The England Lionesses clocked up a record-breaking 8-0 thrashing of Norway on July 11 to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Brooke Haylock passes on some tips to Christina Bardhosli - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Gemma Brooks, marketing and tenant liaison at The Mercury, said: "We were pleased to be able to raise awareness of women's football and the opportunities open to children in the borough, while raising money for Saint Francis Hospice."

Football teams from Saint Francis Hospice and The Mercury took part in a penalty shoot out to raise money for the charity - Credit: Sandra Rowse

Saint Francis Hospice were the runner ups - Credit: Sandra Rowse

The Mercury sponsors Tigers Girls under-13 Whites, who are part of Tigers Junior Football Club.

The Mercury Mall team were winners of the penalty shoot out - Credit: Sandra Rowse



