Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Rainham Foodbank throws open its doors for Christmas party

PUBLISHED: 12:30 18 December 2018

Volunteers and helpers from the foodbank receive their London Faith and Belief Community Award. Photo: Councillor Michael Deon Burton

Volunteers and helpers from the foodbank receive their London Faith and Belief Community Award. Photo: Councillor Michael Deon Burton

Councillor Michael Deon Burton

Rainham Foodbank threw open its doors to the public and had a Christmas party for anyone hungry or indeed to just walk in be provided with some Christmas cheer.

Volunteers and helpers from the foodbank receive their London Faith and Belief Community Award. Photo: Councillor Michael Deon BurtonVolunteers and helpers from the foodbank receive their London Faith and Belief Community Award. Photo: Councillor Michael Deon Burton

The foodbank in New Road opened in 2011 and is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Residents took part in carols and were served hot Christmas dinners, as they got in the festive spirit.

Cuncillor Michael Deon Burton said: “By the sheer force of a caring community and christian spirit, added to by the sympathetic and professional food provisions of the local Mardyke Centre - Not one person and I mean literally no one in Havering need go to bed hungry this Christmas ... That has got to be the happiest and proudest statement we as caring neighbours to one another, could make.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

John Hilden from Basildon died after he fell from a tree at a house in Hornchurch. Photo: Tina O'Connor

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

Isla with West Ham stars Robert Snodgrass (left) and Mark Noble (right).

Dancing on Ice: Celebrities including Gemma Collins and Brian McFadden practice skating on Romford rink

Gemma Collins is one of the celebrities who has been practicing her ice skating skills at a rink in Romford for Dancing on Ice 2019. Photo: PA / Ian West

Two men arrested on suspicion of carrying a gun in Romford

A cordon was in place outside Romford Tools in Brentwood Road

Police appeal after alleged public indecency incident on Romford bus

Police are appealing for a man after an alleged public indecency incident on a Romford bus. Photo: @MPSHavering

Most Read

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Roadworks begin on A370

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pedestrian killed in lorry crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Can you help police identify this man?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Bostik Premier: Margate 0 Hornchurch 0

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering College of Further Education’s beauty staff poisoned by carbon monoxide awarded £100,000 after ‘vice-like’ headaches

L- R (back row): Joanne Davies, Sarah Ramsay, Kerry Townsend and Sadie Collins and (front row): Madelene Holdsworth, lawyer and Catherine Cullen outside the Royal Courts of Justice.

Wigham hails Park after ‘massively important’ derby win

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham applauds his players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Boro’s Martin gutted with Swifts loss

Paul Martin looks on from the touchline (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Moreland happy with Barking display before abandonment against Old Cooperians

The Barking squad with Ray Steadman (middle), their former team manager (pic: Martin Dutt)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists