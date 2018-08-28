Rainham Foodbank throws open its doors for Christmas party

Rainham Foodbank threw open its doors to the public and had a Christmas party for anyone hungry or indeed to just walk in be provided with some Christmas cheer.

The foodbank in New Road opened in 2011 and is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Residents took part in carols and were served hot Christmas dinners, as they got in the festive spirit.

Cuncillor Michael Deon Burton said: “By the sheer force of a caring community and christian spirit, added to by the sympathetic and professional food provisions of the local Mardyke Centre - Not one person and I mean literally no one in Havering need go to bed hungry this Christmas ... That has got to be the happiest and proudest statement we as caring neighbours to one another, could make.”