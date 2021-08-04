Harold Hill neighbours still feeling effects of freak flooding
- Credit: Debbie Coventry
Residents living in a Harold Hill street continue to battle the effects of floods which hit almost six weeks ago.
Houses in Willowherb Walk were amongst those impacted by the freak tornado that flooded the area on June 25.
Six weeks on, and life still hasn't returned to normal for either Debbie Coventry or Alan Cole.
Debbie's end terrace house was particularly badly hit: “My house is a mess, and we’re looking at more than five weeks after the floods."
Because of insurance delays, Debbie has only had her furniture moved and tiles lifted in recent days.
She and her husband - for whom she's a full-time carer - are currently confined to the upstairs.
Debbie's insurance company has suggested she leave the home she's lived in since 1999, but that simply isn't an option.
"My husband likes his surroundings. What would I do with him?," she asked.
There is also a lingering bad smell, which Debbie particularly noticed after she and her husband returned after their first outing in a few weeks.
Not only are they still suffering the effects of June 25, there's real concern it could happen again.
Both Debbie and neighbour Alan Cole claim their street floods every time it rains, with each certain it's a drainage issue.
Alan points to particular problems in Faringdon Avenue, and has been hugely frustrated by failed attempts to engage with the council on this issue.
"It’s like talking to a wall," bemoaned Alan, who added that his house is "still drying out".
Debbie shares his frustration, claiming that "nothing gets done".
She believes it's "disgusting" that another neighbour has attempted to clean the drains, arguing that "it's not his job".
A spokesperson for Havering Council said: “The council is acutely aware of the devastating impact that flooding can have on people’s homes and property we have the deepest sympathies for anyone who has been affected by this.
“Given the recent flooding issues around Havering and the wider London area, we continue to take reports of blocked drains very seriously."
Crews have already been dispatched to reported sites, with blockages cleared in case of future rainfall.
The council vowed to keep working with other agencies - including the Environment Agency and Thames Water - to "better understand and predict future events and provide residents with the information needed".
Report blocked drains by visiting www.havering.gov.uk/info/20013/environmental_issues/127/hazards_pollution_and_flooding/6