In pictures: Flooding in Dovers Corner

Colin Sycamore used his drone to capture scenes of flooding in Dovers Corner, Rainham. Picture: Colin Sycamore Archant

Cars were seen driving through flooded roads in Rainham after days of heavy rainfall.

Roads were flooded near the Tesco Roundabout in Bridge Road on Saturday, December 21.

Colin Sycamore from Upminster captured pictures of the flooding in Dovers Corner while he was using his drone to search for a lost dog called Muffin.

The licensed commercial drone pilot regularly uses his drone to assist with pet searches.

He told the Recorder: "When a dog goes missing I do a large search of the area to try and find the dog.

"With all of the flooding the owner was worried that Muffin might be in the water.

"We don't always find the dog using the drone, but it gives the owner some reassurance to know where their pet definitely isn't."

Fortunately after an extensive search Muffin was found near Tesco and he was reunited with his owner.