Flood alert issued for Havering Park, Collier Row, Romford and Rush Green

The Environment Agency issued an amber flood warning in the Rivers Beam and Rom. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

There is a flood alert in place ahead of Storm Dennis in parts of east London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Environment Agency issued an amber flood alert for tonight (Friday, February 14) across the south east and continuing throughout the weekend.

It is currently unclear which areas will experience the heaviest rain but the agency's amber alert covers areas across the Rivers Beam and Rom.

The Environment Agency said: "If the heaviest rain affects the Havering Park, Collier Row, Romford or Rush Green areas there is a possibility that rivers could overtop their banks.

"Flooding to low lying land, roads and riverside gardens is possible from tonight.

You may also want to watch:

"Surface water flooding may also affect these areas.

"We recommend you monitor local water levels and weather conditions.

"Consider putting your flood plan into action.

"You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

"We are monitoring rainfall and river levels and are checking rivers for blockages.

To find updates on the flood alert visit https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/.