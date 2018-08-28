Everything you need to know about flat roofs

If you’re fed up with your leaky or poorly insulated roof, replacing it with a flat one could be the ideal solution. Steve Thornton, managing director of High-Tech Membrane Roofing in Benfleet, Essex, shares some key points to bear in mind when replacing your roof.

Is a flat roof suitable for all seasons?

Leaks, mould and feeling too hot or too cold are common problems with roofs that have poor insulation or insufficient waterproofing. When properly installed and made from high quality materials, flat rubber roofing can combat these issues and make a room usable year-round.

Most flat roofs have excellent insulating properties to keep rooms warm during the winter and cool in the summer, so you can enjoy the space whatever the weather. Not only does this make for a more enjoyable living experience, but it can also help to save energy and lower your bills.

Do I need skylights?

Skylights and roof lanterns, also known as pitched skylights, are a great way to bring more natural light into your home. They can be useful if you want to increase privacy, or if you are restricted by window size.

Pitched skylights are particularly popular at the moment because they can be used to create a light-filled space and make even the smallest of rooms feel bigger and brighter. They are modern and aesthetically pleasing too, and you can choose from a variety of designs and colours to suit the look of your property.

Once installed, these rooflights require very little maintenance – rainfall will take care of the exterior and a quick wipe on the inside every so often is enough to keep them clean.

Skylights also have excellent temperature-controlling properties and can even add value to your property.

Is my property suitable for a flat roof?

Around 70 per cent of buildings in the UK have some sort of flat roof. They are ideal for extensions, loft conversions, conservatories, garages and balconies, and can be used to replace an existing roof as long as the structure and foundation of the room is sound.

Planning permission is not normally required for roof replacements or skylight fittings unless you are making structural alterations to the building.

How long will it last?

Flat roofs can be incredibly long-lasting, with a lifespan of up to 70 years. PVC membrane roofing is considered to be of superior quality and has more longevity than other flat roofing systems, such as Mineral Felt.

However, it’s worth bearing in mind that many insurance companies won’t accept any liability for damage caused internally or externally by a leaking flat roof that is more than 10 years old.

How much will it cost?

The cost of a roof replacement will depend on the size and type of building. Generally speaking, flat roofing is less expensive than pitched roofing and it also has numerous advantages compared to other systems, offering great value for money.

Flat roofing is made from single-ply PVC membrane, which helps to create a long-lasting, leak-proof barrier.

Flat roofs provide protection against damaging solar rays and extreme weather conditions, including storms. They are also resistant to moss or algae growth and have an anti-slip finish, making it easier to walk on for maintenance checks.

