Homeowners: How to save your home from water damage

Your soffits, gutters and fascia are the first line of defence against the elements. Picture: The Ken Rhodes Group Archant

Act now and safeguard your four walls against a water infestation. Business owner, Ken Rhodes is on hand to explain the simple steps you can take to avoid a hidden water leak which could result in damp walls, mould and worse.

If left, your guttering can fall into disrepair and lead to a water leak. Picture: The Ken Rhodes Group If left, your guttering can fall into disrepair and lead to a water leak. Picture: The Ken Rhodes Group

What's hiding in your roofline?

"It's good to start by looking at what's happening under your roof. You don't need to be an expert in roofing, but it's handy to know a few useful tips," Ken said.

Repair your roofline to protect your home against water damage. Picture: The Ken Rhodes Group Repair your roofline to protect your home against water damage. Picture: The Ken Rhodes Group

"The three most important things are your soffits, your fascia and your guttering. If you've got a problem with water damage, the likelihood is it started here."

- Your gutter: It's the gutters job to collect and drain water that runs off your roof. It directs it away from the foot of your home and helps protect your foundations.

- Your fascia: This sits in the gap between your home and the roof, sealing it and protecting your home against the elements. It supports your overhanging roof tiles and the guttering.

- Your soffits: Not as mysterious as they sound - they're the underside of your fascia. They help protect your inner roof from rainfall and prevent it from going mouldy.

Why you need to keep your gutters clear and up to date

Now you know what's going on up there, it's important to understand how and why you need to look after them, to stand any chance of protecting your home.

If left, your guttering can fall into disrepair and lead to a water leak. The bricks may become porous and allow the water to soak through to the plaster making it damp and mouldy.

A leaky drain can start to wash away the soil under your home and saturate the ground, damaging the foundations and causing them to subside.

"Subsidence is when a home starts sinking into the ground," Ken explained. "If left untreated it can leave underpinning - strengthening your home's foundations - as your only remaining possibility to repair it, which can put off any potential buyers."

You need to mount a strong roofline defence to help protect your home. Ken Rhodes gutters, fascia and soffits are built from high-quality materials, built to withstand wind, rain and snow.

Don't forget your soffits and your fascia board

Wooden soffits and timber fascia boards, if worn or dilapidated, can crack and the sealant can break. This can cause leaks which can rot your soffits and fascia resulting in extensive and costly repair work.

"This is a difficult part of the home to reach. Taking steps to minimise maintenance can save you the hassle of climbing up a ladder or hiring someone else to do it," said Ken. "This is why we always recommend fitting a UPVC fascia or guttering. It requires virtually no maintenance and is built to cope with our British weather."

Practical home improvements don't need to be bland

Fascia, soffits and guttering are a sensible home improvement but that doesn't mean they need to be boring.

Updating your guttering can drastically alter the appearance of your home and is a cost-effective way to boost the look of your property. Soffits and features are an important touch that gives your home a clean finish.

"We offer a range of styles and designs for you to choose from making it easy to find a design that matches your home's style and suits your taste," Ken said.

Revitalising the look and health of your home

"We believe everyone should be able to benefit from long-lasting home improvements," said Ken. "This is why we professionally fit and install high-quality durable materials."

When you think home improvement, it's likely your roofline is not the first thing that springs to mind, but it's good to check the health of your roof from time to time and make sure your home is protected.

If your home's roof could use a helping hand call 01708 227777 or email sales@kenrhodes.co.uk. For more information visit kenrhodes.co.uk or pop in and speak with a member of the team at 193, St Mary's Lane, Upminster, RM14 3BU.