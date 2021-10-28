Child care service recognised as Employer of the Year with national award

Published: 9:57 AM October 28, 2021

Presenter Steve Walls and Five Rivers learning and development manager Karen Williams accepting the Employer of the Year award at the National Children and Young People Awards 2021. - Credit: Fiver Rivers

A child care service which has an office in Harold Wood has been named employer of the year at a national awards ceremony.

Independent fostering agency Five Rivers was celebrated as Employer of the Year at the National Children and Young People Awards 2021 on October 22.

Recognising exceptional employers who are “committed to their staff and delivering an excellent service to children, young people and families”, Five Rivers was one of nine finalists in its category.

The awards ceremony, which took place at the Birmingham International Convention Centre, saw people and organisations from across the child care sector come together.

Five Rivers' children's services director, Nicci Willock, said: "We invest so much in our people, and they invest so much back in return.

“Our staff and foster carers show courage, dedication, and perseverance every single day and they do one of the most important jobs.”

Five Rivers' Employer of the Year award. - Credit: Five Rivers



