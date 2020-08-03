Three children among those treated by paramedics after Gidea Park house blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Pinecroft, Gidea Park. Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

Paramedics treated five people after a house fire in Gidea Park.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a semi-detached property in Pinecroft on Saturday at 9.10pm.

One man, one woman and three children left the building before fire crews arrived and were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service.

Most of the property’s ground floor was damaged by the fire, which was under control by around 10pm.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said its investigators believe that an unattended chip pan caused the blaze, adding: “Fires are more likely to start in the kitchen than any other room in the home.

“Cooking should never be left unattended on the hob or grill - if you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the heat.

“Chip pans and cooking with hot oil can be really dangerous and the risk increases when you start frying food more than once.”