Search

Advanced search

Three children among those treated by paramedics after Gidea Park house blaze

PUBLISHED: 17:01 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 03 August 2020

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Pinecroft, Gidea Park. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Pinecroft, Gidea Park. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

Paramedics treated five people after a house fire in Gidea Park.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a semi-detached property in Pinecroft on Saturday at 9.10pm.

One man, one woman and three children left the building before fire crews arrived and were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service.

You may also want to watch:

Most of the property’s ground floor was damaged by the fire, which was under control by around 10pm.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said its investigators believe that an unattended chip pan caused the blaze, adding: “Fires are more likely to start in the kitchen than any other room in the home.

“Cooking should never be left unattended on the hob or grill - if you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the heat.

“Chip pans and cooking with hot oil can be really dangerous and the risk increases when you start frying food more than once.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Havering schools set for significant funding boost next year

Havering schools are set to enjoy a funding boost next year, as part of a new package agreed between education minister Gavin Williamson and MPs. Picture: Gareth Fuller/ PA images

Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area

Can you help find 16-year-old Tia, who has been missing from the Romford area since July 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Three children among those treated by paramedics after Gidea Park house blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Pinecroft, Gidea Park. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Heritage: The history of Havering’s parks

Langtons Gardens in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Havering schools set for significant funding boost next year

Havering schools are set to enjoy a funding boost next year, as part of a new package agreed between education minister Gavin Williamson and MPs. Picture: Gareth Fuller/ PA images

Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area

Can you help find 16-year-old Tia, who has been missing from the Romford area since July 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Where can you eat half price in Havering this August?

Eat Out to Help Out scheme is running this August. Picture: Ken Mears

Three children among those treated by paramedics after Gidea Park house blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Pinecroft, Gidea Park. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Heritage: The history of Havering’s parks

Langtons Gardens in Hornchurch. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Upminster colts enjoy successful Sunday

Upminster under-nines after their win at Orsett

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Onariase joins Scunthorpe United

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge and Michael Cheek of Bromley during Bromley vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Vanarama National League Football at The Westminster Waste Stadium on 28th December 2019

Speedy O’Sullivan happy to see UK slow down

Ronnie O'Sullivan eyes up a shot

Perfect six on Upminster’s super Saturday

James Evans in batting action for Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham won the ‘lottery’ with new signing Saunders says Hornchurch boss Stimson

George Saunders of Hornchurch and Ashton Leigh of Bognor during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019