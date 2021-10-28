News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Child care service recognised as Employer of the Year with national award

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 9:57 AM October 28, 2021    Updated: 1:43 PM October 28, 2021
Five Rivers award

Presenter Steve Walls and Five Rivers learning and development manager Karen Williams accepting the Employer of the Year award at the National Children and Young People Awards 2021. - Credit: Fiver Rivers

A child care service which has an office in Harold Wood has been named employer of the year at a national awards ceremony.  

Independent fostering agency Five Rivers was celebrated as Employer of the Year at the National Children and Young People Awards 2021 on October 22.  

Recognising exceptional employers who are “committed to their staff and delivering an excellent service to children, young people and families”, Five Rivers was one of nine finalists in its category.  

The awards ceremony, which took place at the Birmingham International Convention Centre, saw people and organisations from across the child care sector come together.  

Five Rivers' children's services director, Nicci Willock, said: "We invest so much in our people, and they invest so much back in return.  

You may also want to watch:

“Our staff and foster carers show courage, dedication, and perseverance every single day and they do one of the most important jobs.” 

Employer of the Year

Five Rivers' Employer of the Year award. - Credit: Five Rivers


Most Read

  1. 1 East London police officer charged with rape
  2. 2 Brentwood deaths: Teen charged with double murder to appear in court
  3. 3 Liverpool Street to Shenfield line suspended as person hit by train
  1. 4 Upminster chef named best in the country with award
  2. 5 ATMs to be reinstalled in shopping mall in 'more prominent location'
  3. 6 'Important' ATMs removed from Romford shopping mall
  4. 7 Brentwood Halloween event cancelled following tragic deaths
  5. 8 Romford man gets community order for causing pensioner's crash death
  6. 9 End 8am scramble to secure GP appointments, watchdog warns
  7. 10 Covid-19 cases surge in Havering, latest figures reveal
Harold Wood News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Romford M&S

Video

Romford’s M&S staff go viral with Thriller dance TikTok video

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Havering incident appeal

Woman dies after car crash near Upminster

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Polic

Two in hospital after crash in Upminster involving 'stolen' van

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
How Romford are you quiz

Quiz

How Romford are you? Test yourself with our quiz

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon