5 ways to get the most out of your conservatory

Spend some quality time with the kids this Easter in your new conservatory and entertain them with an extra special egg hunt. Picture: Getty Images monkeybusinessimages

Your new home extension is bursting with potential, but you may benefit from a helping hand to know how to get the most out of it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Enjoy eating dinner together as a family in your new conservatory. Picture: Getty Images Enjoy eating dinner together as a family in your new conservatory. Picture: Getty Images

Business owner Ken Rhodes shares five ways you can use your conservatory to create some unforgettable memories with your family and friends.

An Ultrasky lantern will allow plenty of natural light to flood the room. Picture: Getty Images An Ultrasky lantern will allow plenty of natural light to flood the room. Picture: Getty Images

1. As a playroom

Add a conservatory to create space for the children to play and keep your living room a mess-free zone.

A-rated glass panes will keep your extension warm and well-insulated. A lightweight roofing system will increase the room's thermal efficiency.

Let light into the areas you need it most with a hybrid roofing system and flat skylights.

With Easter on the way, your new conservatory could provide the perfect setting to spend some quality time with the grandkids and entertain them with an extra special egg hunt.

2. As an added living space

Build a conservatory that doubles as a living space and create a setting where you and friends can gather to enjoy the kick-off of The Euros on June 12.

Choose a 'designer conservatory' from Ken Rhodes to help you build a space where you can entertain guests and relax with your friends.

"To create a seamless transition from your home to your conservatory install a perimeter pelmet," Ken said.

"This type of ceiling trim will make your room look bigger. You can personalise the space by installing downlights, spotlights or speakers into the pelmet and make it a room you can't wait to come home to."

3. As a sunroom

Full height double glazing and an Ultrasky lantern in your conservatory roof will help you to take full advantage of the summer heat while shielding you from the glare of the sun.

Installing a bifold door will allow you to collapse one of the walls of the conservatory and create a walkthrough from you home to your garden.

"It's a fantastic way to bring the outdoors in and gives you plenty of space to host and have fun at a family BBQ," Ken said.

The children can roam and play outside, while you relax with a drink in the shade of your conservatory.

4. As an observatory

"A performance glass roof is thermally efficient and retains heat well. It will also create an ideal viewing platform to watch nearby fireworks displays from on bonfire night," Ken added.

Fling open your French doors and enjoy the crashes and bangs while you huddle in the warmth on your conservatory sofa, smug that you've got the best seat in the house for the show.

5. As a dining room

With a new conservatory, you'll finally have the space to fit everyone's feet under the table for Christmas dinner.

The 'performance conservatory' from Ken Rhodes will help you set the scene for the festivities. Its super-insulated columns are designed to keep the room toasty through the coldest months.

"The columns are five times more thermally efficient than brick equivalents," Ken said.

To create an enticing dinner setting, add a central light panel and hang some light fittings of your choice.

"Hanging lights over the dining table will add warmth and ambience and create a focal point for the room," Ken said.

Building your family's new conservatory

"Investing in the conservatory this spring could add more than just value to your property, it could also create a practical, inviting space for you and your family to enjoy year-round," Ken said.

For advice on the best materials and to find a design that will work for you call Ken Rhodes on 01708 227777 or email sales@kenrhodes.co.uk.

Visit kenrhodes.co.uk to browse the conservatories brochure for more ideas on how to make the most of your conservatory in 2020.