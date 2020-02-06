Search

Advanced search

Five Hornchurch High School students qualify for Mensa

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 February 2020

Hornchurch High School students Mathew Sloan, Lucas Kyriades, Darja Zucok, Milena Backyte and Henry Oo have all qualified for Mensa. Picture: HHS

Hornchurch High School students Mathew Sloan, Lucas Kyriades, Darja Zucok, Milena Backyte and Henry Oo have all qualified for Mensa. Picture: HHS

Archant

Five high-flying Hornchurch High School students are celebrating this week after finding out their sharp minds have seen them qualify for the prestigious Mensa organisation.

Mathew Sloan, Lucas Kyriades, Darja Zucok, Milena Backyte and Henry Oo have all got IQ scores ranging between 148 and 160, putting them in the top 2pc of the world's population when it comes to brainpower.

You may also want to watch:

To put that into perspective, the average person's IQ falls somewhere between 90 and 109, and anything above 130 is considered to be extremely high.

Mensa is a non-political and non-religious society founded in 1946, with only a solitary entry critera - members have to fall in the world's top 2pc bracket when it comes to their IQ.

Year 9 pupil Darja said: "It's amazing to become part of such a prestigious organisation".

And Hornchurch High School's assistant headteacher Aman Barber added: "It's such a wonderful achievement for the students and a reflection of their hard work and dedication".

Most Read

‘We have listened and learned’: Havering Council in car parking charges ‘U-turn’

Havering Council has announced proposals for signifanct changes to car parking charges in the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Two teens locked up after stabbing and tasering Romford Uber driver during attempted car jacking

The 30-year-old Uber driver fended off three teenagers with knives and a taser. Picture: April Roach

Teenager left with neck injuries after being ‘struck with pole’ in Elm Park street fight

Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward scoops Bafta Rising Star award

Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award attending the after show party for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: PA

Havering Council grants planning permission for 717 new homes in Rainham

CGI images of how the 90 New Road, Rainham development could look. Picture: BPTW

Most Read

‘We have listened and learned’: Havering Council in car parking charges ‘U-turn’

Havering Council has announced proposals for signifanct changes to car parking charges in the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Two teens locked up after stabbing and tasering Romford Uber driver during attempted car jacking

The 30-year-old Uber driver fended off three teenagers with knives and a taser. Picture: April Roach

Teenager left with neck injuries after being ‘struck with pole’ in Elm Park street fight

Picture: Met Police

Romford actor Micheal Ward scoops Bafta Rising Star award

Micheal Ward with his EE Rising Star Award attending the after show party for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards. Picture: PA

Havering Council grants planning permission for 717 new homes in Rainham

CGI images of how the 90 New Road, Rainham development could look. Picture: BPTW

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Boxing: Ward wants win over Amparan, then world title shot

Martin J Ward celebrates (pic Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Boxing)

West Ham fans Foodbank proves a great success

Graeme Howlett of fans website KUMB and foodbank founder John Ratomski before the last home game

West Ham bring in former skipper Kevin Nolan on coaching staff

West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring (pic: Stephen Pond/Empics)

Mentally weak says Raiders coach Easton about the late overtime loss to Basingstoke

Basingstoke Bison player/coach Ashley Tait equalises the game (Pic: John Scott)

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.
Drive 24