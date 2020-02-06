Five Hornchurch High School students qualify for Mensa

Hornchurch High School students Mathew Sloan, Lucas Kyriades, Darja Zucok, Milena Backyte and Henry Oo have all qualified for Mensa. Picture: HHS Archant

Five high-flying Hornchurch High School students are celebrating this week after finding out their sharp minds have seen them qualify for the prestigious Mensa organisation.

Mathew Sloan, Lucas Kyriades, Darja Zucok, Milena Backyte and Henry Oo have all got IQ scores ranging between 148 and 160, putting them in the top 2pc of the world's population when it comes to brainpower.

To put that into perspective, the average person's IQ falls somewhere between 90 and 109, and anything above 130 is considered to be extremely high.

Mensa is a non-political and non-religious society founded in 1946, with only a solitary entry critera - members have to fall in the world's top 2pc bracket when it comes to their IQ.

Year 9 pupil Darja said: "It's amazing to become part of such a prestigious organisation".

And Hornchurch High School's assistant headteacher Aman Barber added: "It's such a wonderful achievement for the students and a reflection of their hard work and dedication".