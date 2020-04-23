There With You: Fitness instructor leads street exercise routines for Gidea Park neighbours
PUBLISHED: 16:57 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 23 April 2020
Sam Isaacs
A Gidea Park fitness instructor is helping his neighbours stay healthy with exercise routines outside their homes.
Sam Isaacs has been leading keep fit routines for residents in Stanley Close, who have been staying active while social distancing.
He said: “I have been getting my neighbours outside their houses doing a keep fit routine to help keep their minds and bodies active during the coronavirus crisis.
“Many of them are elderly and have been enjoying the sessions.”
As well as these activities, Sam runs a keep fit class for the over-60s at Ardleigh House in Hornchurch.
Sam added: “As everyone has to stay at home, I have been recording sessions for my class and sending them via WhatsApp to them.
“Many others who cannot go to the gym at present have joined my WhatsApp group and are feeling the benefit of regular keep fit sessions.”
