Beam Park: 78pc of first wave of homes built on controversial new Rainham and Dagenham estate already sold

An artist's impression of how the completed Beam Park development may look. Picture: Countryside Archant

More than three quarters of the first wave of homes to be built on the Beam Park estate have been sold, developers behind the £1billion regeneration scheme have revealed.

The controversial new estate - running across Rainham in Havering and the old Ford site in Barking and Dagenham - was the subject of a long and complex planning battle that was only resolved when the Mayor of London's office overruled Havering Council's decision to reject planning permission for the site.

Havering Council's planning committee councillors had voiced fears over the height of tower blocks and expressed a belief that the estate could become "a carbuncle".

This spring, the first set of one and two-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom houses were put on the market, and developers say 78pc have now been sold "to local buyers and those from across London and Essex".

When it is completed, developers Countryside and housing association L&Q say Beam Park will transform that part of south western Havering and south eastern Dagenham into a new and vibrant destination spanning 29-hectares and comprising 3,000 new homes.

Phase one of the development, providing 640 new homes in Rainham, is due to be completed by 2022.

By the time Beam Park is fully completed in 2030, it will provide a new railway station on the C2C line heading into London Fenchurch Street, as well as a medical centre which will not only serve the new community, but up to 7,000 people from the surrounding area.

The last five phases of construction will not be permitted to begin until the new Beam Park station is fully operational.

Two schools, a number of shopfronts, a gym, nursery, community facilities, a multi-faith space, and two energy centres will also be delivered.

Stacey Mitchell, sales and marketing director at Countryside, said: "We are so excited to open our new marketing suite and show homes at Beam Park, which is an important step in our journey to creating a thriving new destination in East London, providing high-quality and affordable new homes.

"We're delighted that the new homes at Beam Park have already been so popular, helping first-time buyers to make that invaluable first step onto the property ladder, as well as allowing families to make their next step up.

"Beam Park will be a dynamic location with community and wellbeing at the heart of our plans, seen through the extensive new parks and amenities that are being created, along with the light and airy homes."

L&Q's Claire Brenlund added: "Working with Countryside, we're proud to be involved in making such an important contribution to London's housing needs, meeting strong local demand by creating new homes in a wide range of tenures."