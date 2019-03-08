First Step mums organise luxury pamper event to raise funds for Hornchurch disability charity

Lisa Stevens' daughter Charlotte attended First Step when she was six-months-old. Picture: Lisa Stevens Archant

When Lisa Stevens found out that First Step in Tangmere Crescent, was at risk of closure due to lack of funds she knew she had to join the fundraising efforts to keep the charity open.

L-R: Andrea Guiney, Samantha Black, Sarah Dorrian, Sinead Miller and Lisa Stevens are supporting First Step in their appeal to raise funds and avoid having to close. Photo: April Roach L-R: Andrea Guiney, Samantha Black, Sarah Dorrian, Sinead Miller and Lisa Stevens are supporting First Step in their appeal to raise funds and avoid having to close. Photo: April Roach

Together with Sinead Miller, the mothers are holding a pamper and shopping event at St Augustine's Church in Birbeck Road, Rush Green on Wednesday, June 5 at 7pm.

Lisa's six-year-old daughter, Charlotte has down's syndrome and started attending First Step when she was six-months-old.

“First Step means a lot to me. They've been a great assistance and support network for us,” said Lisa from Romford.

“Charlotte would use their sensory room at first. The staff really brought her out of herself. Now she'll be turning in six in May and starting primary school at the RJ Mitchell Primary School.

“They are just an amazing place.”

Guests can enjoy manicures, massages, reflexology, Indian head massages, facials and refreshments at the event in June.

“I'm just grateful that I can do something for them as they've helped me and so many others,” the mother-of-two added.

“People don't need to book, they can just turn up on the day.

“The more the merrier.”

Tickets are £1 for entry for adults and children go free.