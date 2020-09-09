Search

Advanced search

First Step: Affected families speak out on the closure of Hornchurch charity’s education service

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 September 2020

Eddie made amazing progress in his six months with the service, and his mum is gravely concerned about a lack of suitable alternatives in the borough. Picture: Linsey Worgan

Eddie made amazing progress in his six months with the service, and his mum is gravely concerned about a lack of suitable alternatives in the borough. Picture: Linsey Worgan

Archant

In the days following the news that First Step’s education service will not reopen, a number of families have spoken out about how this closure will affect their children.

Meadow Lloyd-Sale (L), pictured with her twin sister Raine. Meadow was due to start with First Step's education service before its closure was announced on September 2. Picture: Grace LloydMeadow Lloyd-Sale (L), pictured with her twin sister Raine. Meadow was due to start with First Step's education service before its closure was announced on September 2. Picture: Grace Lloyd

A week ago it was confirmed that the Hornchurch charity couldn’t sustain the service, which offered childcare for around 30 youngsters aged two to four with special educational needs or disabilities.

The charity’s chief executive first warned in May that the service was in jeopardy as a result of having to use its own reserves to continue operating since March 2017.

This was the point at which Havering Council stopped providing financial support, with its leader Cllr Damian White recently confirming that no funding is forthcoming.

The outcome is that several families across the borough have lost a vital lifeline.

Mark Halls, chief executive of children's charity First StepMark Halls, chief executive of children's charity First Step

Linsey Worgan is one such parent; her three-year-old son Eddie Mylroi was due to return to the service this year after a six-month stint prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, she was dismayed to discover on September 1 — via Zoom call — that this would not be the case.

For Eddie — who has cerebral palsy, brain damage, a sensory processing disorder, a global development delay and suspected autism — the service has been “transformational”.

Linsey says her son, who is also blind, non-verbal and not mobile, made “amazing progress” during his period with the service, “particularly in terms of his communication skills, and in terms of tolerating more adults”.

Three-year-old Eddie Mylroi attended the First Steps education service for six months prior to lockdown. Mum Linsey Worgan says its closure is Three-year-old Eddie Mylroi attended the First Steps education service for six months prior to lockdown. Mum Linsey Worgan says its closure is "devastating" for both her son and the entire family. Picture: Linsey Worgan

This latter development was a relief to the family, with Eddie previously only content with Linsey and her mother.

Her concern is twofold: firstly, she fears that Eddie’s progress will stall, or worse, he may regress. Secondly there are huge question marks over whether there are other facilities in the borough to accommodate her son’s needs.

The impact on progress feels inevitable, says Linsey.

“While at First Step, he had access to a music room and a sensory room, key to children who are blind. Staff members also worked with him one-on-one. They have facilities which most homes don’t.”

Meadow has been involved with the Hornchurch charity since she was 14-months-old, with mum Grace taking her to its parent sessions alongside twin sister Raine. Picture: Grace LloydMeadow has been involved with the Hornchurch charity since she was 14-months-old, with mum Grace taking her to its parent sessions alongside twin sister Raine. Picture: Grace Lloyd

You may also want to watch:

Alternatives are also few and far between.

The mother-of-two is clear that “somewhere is not better than nowhere”; it is not merely a case of “warehousing” Eddie, he must be comfortable in a suitable space.

Finding such an environment is proving difficult, with most mainstream nurseries unable to afford the specialist staff required.

“There are so few providers that have the expertise to help children like Eddie grow and develop.”

Grace Lloyd has had to look at alternatives for her two-year-old daughter Meadow Lloyd-Sale.

Meadow — who was due to start at First Step this week — has been involved with the charity since she was 14 months old.

Grace explains how she and wife Grace Lloyd-Sale would regularly bring Meadow and her twin sister Raine to the parents group, finding it a vital outlet at this early stage in her life.

“Although she had physical health problems, Meadow didn’t have any learning diagnoses at this point, though we knew something wasn’t quite right. The parents sessions were really good. When you have a child with disabilities it’s difficult to go and join a typical mother and baby group.”

First Step was a lifeline for the entire family long before Meadow was allocated a nursery place, which is part of what makes its closure so hard.

The lack of alternative options is another difficulty; Grace and her wife are “not comfortable” sending their daughter — who is unable to walk or talk — to a mainstream nursery.

Of the council decision not to offer funding, she says: “This situation makes me feel like they don’t care — ‘because your child has specialist needs they don’t matter’.”

Grace also found out about the closure of the nursery via Zoom, leaving little time to explore other options.

The alternative mentioned by both mothers is the Lime Academy Ravensbourne in Harold Hill; however, this would require Linsey to take three buses from her Hornchurch home, and Grace to travel each day from Rainham.

For things to change, £200,000 worth of funding would have to be found for the next two years.

Otherwise, the facility recently-rated as Outstanding for a sixth successive year will remain closed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Leyton food importers start work on new Rainham distribution centre

McLaughlin and Harvey team with mayor, councillor John Mylod at Wanis Rainham's groundbreaking. Picture: Wanis Group

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Paranormal Essex: Meet the Romford ghostbuster dads

A shot from Paranormal Essex's stream with the Recorder reporters to conduct a sceance in Breton's Manor. Picture: Paranormal Essex

Cause of Upminster fire which hospitalised man remains under investigation

The cause of a fire which occurred on Gerpins Lane in Upminster last night (September 6th) remains under investigation. Picture: Ken Mears

Eat Out to Help Out: Where in east London the most meals were eaten

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered discounts of up to £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August at participating restaurants across the UK. Picture: PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Leyton food importers start work on new Rainham distribution centre

McLaughlin and Harvey team with mayor, councillor John Mylod at Wanis Rainham's groundbreaking. Picture: Wanis Group

Insults, racial gaslighting and prejudiced violence – top BHRUT doctor opens up about racism in NHS

Devesh Sinha, lead stroke consultant at Barking, Havering and Redbridge NHS Trust has lifted the lid on the disgraceful racism still faced by NHS doctors. Picture: BHR Hospitals

Paranormal Essex: Meet the Romford ghostbuster dads

A shot from Paranormal Essex's stream with the Recorder reporters to conduct a sceance in Breton's Manor. Picture: Paranormal Essex

Cause of Upminster fire which hospitalised man remains under investigation

The cause of a fire which occurred on Gerpins Lane in Upminster last night (September 6th) remains under investigation. Picture: Ken Mears

Eat Out to Help Out: Where in east London the most meals were eaten

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered discounts of up to £10 per person every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday during August at participating restaurants across the UK. Picture: PA

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Brentwood’s Equestrians Crowned National Champions

Ben Hogarth, Charlotte Cooke, Sophie and Emma Philpot (Pic: Brentwood School)

Upminster enjoy success throughout the club’s latest fixtures

L Pickering in batting action for Upminster during Upminster CC (batting) vs Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Upminster Park on 29th August 2020

Raiders season in jeopardy after Planet Ice statement

Raiders celebrate a goal during the 2019/20 season (pic John Scott)

Wilkinson inspires late Leyton Orient win over Brighton

Conor Wilkinson of Orient during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

West Ham boss Beard says Tottenham draw was a fair result

West Ham United's Cho So-hyun (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Kit Graham battle for a header during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.