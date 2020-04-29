Search

Beam Park: A first look at the £1bn housing development between Rainham and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 29 April 2020

Beam Park will see 3,000 new homes on an estate between Rainham and Dagenham. Picture: Newgate Communications

Newgate Communications

Work has been under way at the new “town” being built between Rainham and Dagenham, although now paused.

This phase includes the new Beam Park Station on the C2C line. Picture: Newgate Communciations

Work has been under way at the new “town” being built between Rainham and Dagenham, although now paused.

It will have a station square (public space), a three form primary school including nursery provision and ballcourt. Picture: Newgate Communications

Beam Park is transforming a former Ford manufacturing plant into a huge 29-hectare housing complex, comprising of 3,000 homes. with a c2c railway station, two schools, retail spaces, a gym, a nursery, a multifaith centre and two energy centres.

Phase one is currently under construction. Picture: Newgate Communications

Planned to be finished by 2022, phase one will see the construction of 640 homes, (576 apartments and 64 houses). Beam Park station, a public square, a primary school, which will include a nursery provision and ballcourt, an energy centre, and 3,100sqm of support uses made up of retail including a food store, a management suite, a medical centre and a pharmacy. The phase also includes car parking, cycle spaces, and 47,662 sqm of open space.

An energy centre, and 3,100sqm of support uses made up of retail including a food store, a management suite, a medical centre and a pharmacy are also to be expected. Picture: Newgate Communications

The three-form-entry primary school will be alongside a park which will include play areas for children and 44 per cent of the development has been allocated for publicly accessible green space, which will include a three hectare central park in the heart of the development with the River Beam running through it.

The phase also includes car parking, cycle spaces, and 47,662 sqm of open space. Picture: Newgate Communications

The second phase of the project was approved in November, after Mayor of London Sadiq Khan overruled Havering Council’s objection to plans to build a further 330 homes, saying they resembled a “carbuncle”.

While the Beam Park sales and marketing suite is currently closed, the sales team remains available virtually. Picture: Tony Mitchell

The Beam Park sales and marketing suite is closed, however the Countryside sales team remains available virtually.

One-and two-bedroom apartments are currently available at Beam Park, starting from £285,000 and with Help to Buy available. Picture: Tony Mitchell

One-and two-bedroom apartments are on sale at Beam Park, starting from £285,000 and with Help to Buy available.

