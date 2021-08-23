Director retires after 40 years at estate agents

Published: 1:54 PM August 23, 2021

Terry Holmes, the first full time employee of estate agent Beresfords, has retired after 40 years of service. - Credit: Beresfords

The first full-time employee of estate agents Beresfords has retired after 40 years of service.

Director Terry Holmes retired last month after four decades with the business, having joined the Corbets Tey Road, Upminster office in 1981.

Terry began his journey with Beresfords just as it was expanding into its third office.

In the time since, it has spread to operate across 17 sites, at which more than 200 people are employed.

Terry said: "I consider myself to have been incredibly fortunate to have been part of the quite extraordinary journey Beresfords has been on from those early offices in Upminster and Brentwood to the diverse business it is today."

You may also want to watch:

He believed this trajectory is all the more impressive because Beresfords remains a "privately owned family company".

Until a few years ago when Terry moved to a part-time role, he had been heading up both the marketing and land and new homes divisions within the residential group.

Now retired, he's able to reflect on an ever-evolving industry.

“I have seen lots of highs and some real lows in the property market over the years and witnessed at first hand how innovation has changed how estate agency functions.

“Some things haven’t changed though, exceptional customer service is still the key to success now as it was 40 years ago."

Completing a sale still takes "as long, if not longer" than it did in 1981, he added.

Now with a lot more free time on his hands, the retiree is looking forward to spending more time with family - especially grandchildren - and friends.

He also hopes to travel more, and to take up a volunteering role in marine conservation.

Terry does not believe his longevity is "unique" and thanked colleagues and clients he has met along the way.

He said: “As Vinnie Jones’s character says in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels - ‘It’s been emotional!’"