Havering Show 2019: Crowds dancing the day away to 80s, 90s and reggae music in heatwave

In sweltering sunshine, families, friends and music lovers partied the day away in front of the Havering Show's three main stages.

The annual show kicked off this morning, Sunday, August 25, with a big warm welcome from radio station Time 107.5 FM on the main stage before a performance from young Havering resident singer Charlotte Ambrose up on the main stage.

Throughout the show which takes place every year at Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch, there were children's funfair rides, the Havering Classic Car Club display, food stalls galore and tents filled with hand-crafted items.

Some of the acts that performed on the Fairkyetes Live and Community Performance stages were Caged Art, Dreams Dance Company, Ben Page, Thameside Young Producers, The Echoes, Emery Stage School and The Everglows.

Taking to the main stage first though to entertain the crowd were tribute act Kinisha, Havering's answer to Tina Turner and tribute band Oye Santana.

But then it was Mr Soul's turn who got everyone up on the feet, singing, dancing and forming their own spontaneous Love Train.

And it was no surprise since he sung hits including All Night Long, Superstition, My Girl and I Found Lovin'.

Speaking to Recorder after his performance, Mr Soul - aka Glynn Carelse - said he loved every minute of it.

"It was absolutely amazing, it was one of the best experiences I've ever had.

"The crowd was just brilliant, it's sometimes hard to hear up there if people are singing along but when the music stopped I heard them!

"I was really really nervous. I play a lot of shows around this area so it feels like coming home to me and I wanted to make sure everyone was having a good time."

He was shortly followed by 90s singer Alison Limerick, best known for club anthem Where Love Lives, and then the headlining act of the day was British reggae group Aswad.

The trio got visitors on their feet until the very end, singing Don't Turn Around, Warrior Charge, Smokey Blues and I Need Your Love.

If you missed today's acts at the Havering Show there's no need for you to miss out - go to the Recorder's Facebook page to see videos of each of today's acts.

The Recorder will be there tomorrow, Monday, August 26, at the second day of 2019's Havering Show so make sure to come and say hello at the Romford Recorder tent.

Acts will include Expose, a Robbie Williams tribute act and headliner Toploader.