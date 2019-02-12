Hornchurch firefighters visit Benhurst Primary School as students learn about people who look after them

Hornchurch firefighters visited children at Benhurst Primary School in Elm Park as reception students learnt about people who look after them.

Children were in awe of the firefighters who came to visit a few weeks ago. Photo: David Denchfield Children were in awe of the firefighters who came to visit a few weeks ago. Photo: David Denchfield

Over the last few weeks the reception class at the school in Benhurst Avenue have been hearing from both people within and outside of the school who make sure they stay safe.

Headteacher David Denchfield told the Recorder: “Lots of the children were in awe of the firefighters and their hoses and the engine, but the main focus for me and the school is actually that the children understand these are real people, they are mums and dads, brothers and sisters and they understand what they do to keep the community safe.

“It was good for the children to see the faces behind the firefighters.”

“I’d just like to say thank you to everyone from Hornchurch fire station who came down to show the children the important, brave, work they do.”