Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hornchurch firefighters visit Benhurst Primary School as students learn about people who look after them

PUBLISHED: 10:22 18 February 2019

Hornchurch fire station firefighters visited children at Benhurst Primary School Photo: David Denchfield

Hornchurch fire station firefighters visited children at Benhurst Primary School Photo: David Denchfield

David Denchfield

Hornchurch firefighters visited children at Benhurst Primary School in Elm Park as reception students learnt about people who look after them.

Children were in awe of the firefighters who came to visit a few weeks ago. Photo: David DenchfieldChildren were in awe of the firefighters who came to visit a few weeks ago. Photo: David Denchfield

Over the last few weeks the reception class at the school in Benhurst Avenue have been hearing from both people within and outside of the school who make sure they stay safe.

Headteacher David Denchfield told the Recorder: “Lots of the children were in awe of the firefighters and their hoses and the engine, but the main focus for me and the school is actually that the children understand these are real people, they are mums and dads, brothers and sisters and they understand what they do to keep the community safe.

“It was good for the children to see the faces behind the firefighters.”

“I’d just like to say thank you to everyone from Hornchurch fire station who came down to show the children the important, brave, work they do.”

Most Read

Gangland “General” from Hornchurch sent down

Mark Rothermel

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Recorder letters: Upminster shop closures, save our high streets, litter and rough sleeping, thank you for Ged’s articles, police, LGBT flag, LibLabCon parties, health centre funding, trains dispruption and British Heart Foundation research.

Queens Theatre near Fairkytes

Collier Row car crash

Police attended a two-vehicle collision in Pettis Lane, Collier Row, this evening. Photo:Nicole Bundy

‘The most despicable crime one can imagine’: Harold Hill mother and son jailed for stabbing and robbing pensioner

Joanne and Ryan Hatwell were jailed for eight years each at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Photo: Met Police

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Plans for 165 new homes in Norfolk town submitted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Delays on A47 following two vehicle collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers assistant Harris disappointed with Gateshead defeat

Steven Rigg of Gateshead is congratulated after scoring from the penalty spot against Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New online map tracks 30 Japanese knotweed infestations around Romford

The Exposed: Japanese knotweed heatmap in action.

Hornchurch firefighters visit Benhurst Primary School as students learn about people who look after them

Hornchurch fire station firefighters visited children at Benhurst Primary School Photo: David Denchfield

Ice Hockey: Haringey 8 Raiders 6

Raiders defenceman Dan Hitchings (pic John Scott)

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists