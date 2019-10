Fire at Rainham wasteland

Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Firefighters are tackling an ongoing blaze in Rainham this morning.

The London Fire Brigade were called at 8.20am to an area of wasteland, where approximately 1.5 hectares is alight in Launders Lane.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Harold Hill, Dagenham and Hornchurch fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.