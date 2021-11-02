Firefighters rescue woman from Harold Wood flat blaze

Firefighters were called on November 1 just before 7pm to a maisonette fire on Bennison Drive. - Credit: LFB

Firefighters led a woman to safety after a blaze, which is believed to have involved a firework, took hold at a Harold Wood maisonette.

Yesterday evening (November 1), the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called just before 7pm to a first floor property on Bennison Drive. By 7.36pm the fire was under control.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatuses led one woman to safety from aa bedroom.

She was treated on the scene by the London Ambulance Service crews after suffering from smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for LFB said: “Remember that fireworks are explosives, and as such should be treated with respect and only used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and the firework code.

“Never drink alcohol and set off fireworks and don’t throw fireworks or return to a firework once it has been lit.”

Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Harold Hill, Romford and Hornchurch fire stations attended the scene.