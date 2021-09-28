News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Gallery: Firefighters tackle Harold Hill house blaze

Chantelle Billson

Published: 5:45 PM September 28, 2021   
Firefighters were called to the house fire on Petersfield Close in Romford on Friday, September 25. 

Firefighters were called to the house fire on Petersfield Close in Romford on September 25. - Credit: Tony Jackson

A Harold Hill resident was shocked to discover a house down his street was submerged in smoke amid a blaze at the property. 

On Friday (September 25), the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to a fire at a house on Petersfield Close in Romford. 

Tony Jackson, 59, who has lived on Petersfield Close for 14 years, saw the fire as it took hold.

He was first alerted to it by the presence of fire engines. 

"The first thing I noticed was the fire engines and my instinct was to grab a camera and document what was going on," he said.

The 56-year-old works with picture agency Alamy images, and said his profession means he is used to covering incidents like this. 

Tony added: "It is the first time I have had to use a camera for something down my street. 

"The fire brigade had things under control and used breathing apparatus to enter the building."

Tony says he hasn't seen anyone back at the address since the fire. 

Tony Jackson

Two fire engines from Romford and Hornchurch fire stations attended the Harold Hill fire. - Credit: Tony Jackson

Firefighters took about 40 minutes to put out the flames, and part of a two-storey mid-terraced house was damaged.

Part of the house was damaged by the fire. 

Part of the house was damaged by the fire. - Credit: Tony Jackson

A LFB spokesperson confirmed: "The brigade was called at 5.48pm and the fire was under control by 6.30pm.

"There were no reports of any injuries."

Tony Jackson

It took the firefighters just under 40 minutes to control the blaze. - Credit: Tony Jackson

Two fire engines from Romford and Hornchurch fire stations were at the scene, along with their colleagues from Essex Fire and Rescue Service.

Tony Jackson

The firefighters put on breathing apparatus before entering the house. - Credit: Tony Jackson

Tony Jackson

Fortunately, no one was injured. - Credit: Tony Jackson


