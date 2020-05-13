Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford factory
PUBLISHED: 22:40 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 22:40 13 May 2020
Lee Wood
Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a wood factory in Hainault Road, Romford.
Eight fire engines and around 40 firefighters were on the scene. Picture: Lee Wood
Eight fire engines and around 40 firefighters are at the scene.
More to follow.
