Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford factory

PUBLISHED: 22:40 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 22:40 13 May 2020

Firefighters are tackling a fire in a wood factory on Hainault, Romford. Picture: Lee Wood

Firefighters are tackling a fire in a wood factory on Hainault, Romford. Picture: Lee Wood

Lee Wood

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a wood factory in Hainault Road, Romford.

Eight fire engines and around 40 firefighters were on the scene. Picture: Lee WoodEight fire engines and around 40 firefighters were on the scene. Picture: Lee Wood

Eight fire engines and around 40 firefighters are at the scene.

More to follow.

