Romford fire: Forty firefighters tackle blaze in Raven Close

Eight fire engines were called to Raven Close in Romford to fight the large fire at a block of flats. Picture: Maria Driscoll Archant

Firefighters are tackling a roof fire in Romford.

The London Fire Brigade has sent eight fire engines and 40 firefighters to a fire in Raven Close this afternoon.

The whole of the roof is alight.

Maria Driscoll, the personal assistant at St Edward's Academy in London Road, was just leaving work when she saw a "massive fire".

She told the Recorder: "It really frightened me because I know there's a big container company there and my friend has a business there.

"It looked massive and there were flames everywhere. I could smell the smoke as I got nearer.

"I hope that no one is injured."

Fire crews from Hornchurch, Harold Hill, Dagenham, Romford, Ilford, Hainualt and Barking fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the blaze is not known at this stage.

A road closure is in place at the Crow Lane junction with Jutsums Lane.

More updates to follow.