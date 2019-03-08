Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 April 2019

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

An outbuilding next to a house in Romford was destroyed by a fire over the bank holiday weekend.

Firefighters responded to a fire in Cotleigh Road, Romford on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken ThornFirefighters responded to a fire in Cotleigh Road, Romford on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

The London Fire Brigade was called to reports of a fire in Cotleigh Road at around 7pm on Saturday, April 20.

An outbuilding next to a semi-detached house was destroyed by the fire and the blaze also damaged part of the kitchen and a window on the ground floor.

The fire was under control by around 7.40pm.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled the blaze with fire crews from Romford, Dagenham, Hornchurch and Harold Hill fire stations attending the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Most Read

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Police data shows that hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Heritage: Ten things you should know about Rainham

Rainham Hall was built around 1729. Picture: Ken Mears

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

Ardleigh Green parents say children are ‘dodging traffic’ after council doesn’t replace patrol officer

Ardleigh Green Infant and Junior School

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Police data shows that hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Heritage: Ten things you should know about Rainham

Rainham Hall was built around 1729. Picture: Ken Mears

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

Ardleigh Green parents say children are ‘dodging traffic’ after council doesn’t replace patrol officer

Ardleigh Green Infant and Junior School

Collier Row businessman jailed for role in £1million stolen vehicle enterprise

Liaqat Ali. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Taylor criticises fringe Daggers players after defeat at Braintree

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

Where did most crimes take place in Havering in February?

Police data shows that hundreds of incidents of violence and sexual assault took place in Havering in February this year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins

Much-changed Daggers lose out at Braintree

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Late Grays penalty holds Romford to a draw

Greg Akpele of Romford during Grays Athletic vs Romford, Bostik League North Division Football at Parkside on 22nd April 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists