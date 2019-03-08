Firefighters tackle blaze in Romford

A lean to next to a semi-detached house in Cotleigh Road, Romford was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, April 20. Picture: Ken Thorn

An outbuilding next to a house in Romford was destroyed by a fire over the bank holiday weekend.

The London Fire Brigade was called to reports of a fire in Cotleigh Road at around 7pm on Saturday, April 20.

An outbuilding next to a semi-detached house was destroyed by the fire and the blaze also damaged part of the kitchen and a window on the ground floor.

The fire was under control by around 7.40pm.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled the blaze with fire crews from Romford, Dagenham, Hornchurch and Harold Hill fire stations attending the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.