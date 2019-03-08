Rainham house damaged by fire caused by battery pack
PUBLISHED: 10:34 07 May 2019
Google Maps
Firefighters tackled a house fire caused by a battery pack this Bank Holiday weekend.
You may also want to watch:
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Wennington, Dagenham, Barking and Hornchurch fire stations attended the incident in Warwick Road, Rainham, on Sunday, May 5, at around 6.41pm.
All of the first floor, part of the second floor and a small part of a neighbouring property were damaged by the fire.
One woman was treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service.