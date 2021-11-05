News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman taken to hospital following ‘chemical spillage’ in Romford lab

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:03 PM November 5, 2021
London Fire Brigade attended the incident on Tuesday, November 2.

London Fire Brigade attended the incident on Tuesday, November 2. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Around 150 people were evacuated from a laboratory in Romford following a “chemical spillage” which saw one lady taken to hospital.  

On November 2, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to reports of a “chemical spillage” at a laboratory on Brampton Road at 8.40am. 

The incident was declared over just after 12.10pm.  

A LFB spokesperson said: “Crews dealt with a spillage at a single storey warehouse with a two-storey laboratory. 

“Around 150 people were evacuated from the building before the Brigade arrived.

"One woman was taken to hospital for checks and was later released.” 

They said the firefighters did a “sweep of the building” and found “no elevated readings”.  

Fire crews from Harold Hill, Romford, Euston and Bexley fire stations attended the scene. 

