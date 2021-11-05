Woman taken to hospital following ‘chemical spillage’ in Romford lab

London Fire Brigade attended the incident on Tuesday, November 2. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Around 150 people were evacuated from a laboratory in Romford following a “chemical spillage” which saw one lady taken to hospital.

On November 2, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to reports of a “chemical spillage” at a laboratory on Brampton Road at 8.40am.

The incident was declared over just after 12.10pm.

A LFB spokesperson said: “Crews dealt with a spillage at a single storey warehouse with a two-storey laboratory.

“Around 150 people were evacuated from the building before the Brigade arrived.

You may also want to watch:

"One woman was taken to hospital for checks and was later released.”

They said the firefighters did a “sweep of the building” and found “no elevated readings”.

Fire crews from Harold Hill, Romford, Euston and Bexley fire stations attended the scene.