Firefighters rescue elderly woman from burning Romford flat

The London Fire Brigade was called to Bridport Avenue just off Justsums Lane at 11.20pm on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Firefighters rescued an elderly woman from a burning flat in Romford on Sunday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed firefighters were called at 11.20pm on Sunday, January 26, to reports of a fire in a block of flats in Bridport Avenue, just off Jutsums Lane.

You may also want to watch:

He added: "Around five per cent of a ground floor flat was destroyed by the fire.

"An elderly woman was rescued by firefighters and treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service."

Firefighters declared the fire under control at 11.45pm.

More to follow.