Firefighters rescue elderly woman from burning Romford flat
PUBLISHED: 09:14 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 27 January 2020
Firefighters rescued an elderly woman from a burning flat in Romford on Sunday night.
A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed firefighters were called at 11.20pm on Sunday, January 26, to reports of a fire in a block of flats in Bridport Avenue, just off Jutsums Lane.
He added: "Around five per cent of a ground floor flat was destroyed by the fire.
"An elderly woman was rescued by firefighters and treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service."
Firefighters declared the fire under control at 11.45pm.
