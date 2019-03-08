Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Firefighters come to the rescue of collapsed horse in Upminster

PUBLISHED: 17:36 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 22 March 2019

Sonny the horse was rescued by firefighters in Upminster after he collapsed on Friday, March 22. Photo: London Fire Brigade

Sonny the horse was rescued by firefighters in Upminster after he collapsed on Friday, March 22. Photo: London Fire Brigade

Archant

A horse was given special assistance by firefighters after he collapsed in Upminster.

The London Fire Brigade was called to assist a vet in getting poor Sonny the horse upright again after he fell in Ockendon Road at 9.07am on Friday, March 22.

A fire rescue unit and a fire engine from Bexley and Romford fire stations attended the scene.

They used specialist equipment to bring the 30-year-old horse back to his feet.

Sonny was left in the care of the vet.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Family pay tribute to Robins Pie & Mash queen

Tributes have been paid to June Robins founder of Robins Pie and Mash who died last week.

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Most Read

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

Police at the scene in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Family pay tribute to Robins Pie & Mash queen

Tributes have been paid to June Robins founder of Robins Pie and Mash who died last week.

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Connor storms to Brentwood half victory for Havering

Retiring Havering pair derek and Ann Drew with new club president Claire Brennan

Raiders forward Pitchley buzzing for Bees play-off test

JJ Pitchley (centre) celebrates with Raiders team-mates after a goal against Peterborough last weekend (pic John Scott)

Daggers attacker Reynolds joins Chelmsford on loan as forward looks for game-time

Lamar Reynolds in action for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins boss Stimson hails rival and former O’s striker Cureton for big impact

George Nicholas for Potters Bar Town battles with Lewwis Spence for AFC Hornchurch. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists