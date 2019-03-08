Firefighters come to the rescue of collapsed horse in Upminster
PUBLISHED: 17:36 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 22 March 2019
A horse was given special assistance by firefighters after he collapsed in Upminster.
The London Fire Brigade was called to assist a vet in getting poor Sonny the horse upright again after he fell in Ockendon Road at 9.07am on Friday, March 22.
A fire rescue unit and a fire engine from Bexley and Romford fire stations attended the scene.
They used specialist equipment to bring the 30-year-old horse back to his feet.
Sonny was left in the care of the vet.