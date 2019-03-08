Firefighters come to the rescue of collapsed horse in Upminster

Sonny the horse was rescued by firefighters in Upminster after he collapsed on Friday, March 22. Photo: London Fire Brigade Archant

A horse was given special assistance by firefighters after he collapsed in Upminster.

The London Fire Brigade was called to assist a vet in getting poor Sonny the horse upright again after he fell in Ockendon Road at 9.07am on Friday, March 22.

A fire rescue unit and a fire engine from Bexley and Romford fire stations attended the scene.

They used specialist equipment to bring the 30-year-old horse back to his feet.

Sonny was left in the care of the vet.