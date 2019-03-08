Breaking
Firefighters, police and paramedics called to ‘chemical incident’ in Romford
PUBLISHED: 15:42 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 26 March 2019
Archant
Police officers, fire engines and paramedics have been called to a residential Romford road this afternoon to deal with “a chemical incident”.
A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed two fire engines and two fire rescue units were called to Parkside Avenue at 2.42pm “to reports of a chemical incident at a house”.
He added: “The house and neighbouring properties have been evacuated and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and Metropolitan Police are on scene.”
The Metropolitan Police and LAS have been contacted for further comment.
More to follow.