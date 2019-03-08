Breaking

Firefighters, police and paramedics called to ‘chemical incident’ in Romford

Emergency services are currently dealing with a 'chemical incident' in Parkside Avenue, Romford. Photo: Charlie Makaveli Archant

Police officers, fire engines and paramedics have been called to a residential Romford road this afternoon to deal with “a chemical incident”.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman confirmed two fire engines and two fire rescue units were called to Parkside Avenue at 2.42pm “to reports of a chemical incident at a house”.

He added: “The house and neighbouring properties have been evacuated and the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and Metropolitan Police are on scene.”

The Metropolitan Police and LAS have been contacted for further comment.

More to follow.